Rushikesh Chitre – Senior Manager Technical Support and Pre Sales, eScan | TechSenate

Technology Senate Digital South India | 11 -12 December 2019 | Mahabalipuram

VideoTechnology SenateVideos
Session on Layered Approach To Security by Rushikesh Chitre – Senior Manager Technical Support and Pre Sales, eScan. Escan offers a wide range of solutions including management and control, Data leak protection, core protection, STEM, asset management and network protection, says Rushikesh Chitre


