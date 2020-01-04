Vijay Sivaraman, Head IT – New Technologies, TVS Supply Chain Solutions | TechSenate

Session by Emerging trends in AI/ ML & how TVS SCS is leveraging the tools to widen the horizon by Vijay Sivaraman, Head IT- New Technologies, TVS Supply Chain Solutions. Cutting edge technologies like AI, ML, IoT, neural networks etc helps in delivering greater customer experience today, says Vijay Sivaraman

If you have an interesting article / experience / case study to share, please get in touch with us at [email protected]