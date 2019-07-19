Panel Discussion on Building an incident readiness system for data breaches | TechSenate
Technology Senate | 20-21-22 June 2019 | Pune
Moderator:
- Amit Pradhan, CTSO, CPO & SVP, Vodafone India
Panelists:
- Shiv Kumar Pandey, CISO, Bombay Stock Exchange
- Amit Ghodekar, VP IS & CISO, Motilal Oswal Financial Services
- Suresh A Shan, SVP & CIO, Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services
