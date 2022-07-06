Surbhi Gupta, Head – Digital, ACC Limited | Technology Senate

In this video:

Surbhi Gupta, Head – Digital, ACC Limited

Topic: Harnessing the True Power of Industry 4.0 with Digital Technologies

Key Highlights:

1. Most manufacturing companies consider industry 4.0 manufacturing initiatives as their top priorities

2. In manufacturing, data sets and data value are very critical in achieving operational excellence

3. AI, Edge, Fog & Cloud Computing, Advance Robotics, Automation, etc are among the top 10 industry 4.0 trends

4. Operational Excellence, Reinventing Process, Services, Products and Connected Factories are the areas where you can harness the value of data

5. Integrate technology into core business

6. To achieve operational excellence one must constantly review their manufacturing process