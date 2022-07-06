Keynote Address by Biswabrata Chakravorty, CIO, IndusInd Bank | Technology Senate
Technology Senate 2022 | 25th June 2022 | Hyatt Regency, Pune
In this video:
Keynote Address by Biswabrata Chakravorty, CIO, IndusInd Bank
Topic: The Bank of the Future
Key Highlights:
1. Every industry is going through a wagon wheel
2. Banking backs 4 key elements; composable architecture, client experience, data value and payment landscape
3. Composable architecture helps in bringing software as a service into the existing infrastructure
4. Build an agile team to work together with business
5. Unlock data value through data analytics and on-demand high compute models
6. India is the poster child of digital payments
7. A lot of companies are investing in virtual and numberless card