Keynote Address by Biswabrata Chakravorty, CIO, IndusInd Bank | Technology Senate

In this video:

Keynote Address by Biswabrata Chakravorty, CIO, IndusInd Bank

Topic: The Bank of the Future

Key Highlights:

1. Every industry is going through a wagon wheel

2. Banking backs 4 key elements; composable architecture, client experience, data value and payment landscape

3. Composable architecture helps in bringing software as a service into the existing infrastructure

4. Build an agile team to work together with business

5. Unlock data value through data analytics and on-demand high compute models

6. India is the poster child of digital payments

7. A lot of companies are investing in virtual and numberless card