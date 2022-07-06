Umesh Padala, CDO & CTO, Star Health & Allied Insurance Co Ltd | Technology Senate

In this video:

Umesh Padala, CDO & CTO, Star Health & Allied Insurance Co Ltd

Topic: Making AI work to your Advantage

Key Highlights:

1. Today AI is the power and it is bringing in a new business model

2. Business models are rapidly evolving and AI is shrinking the change cycles

3. AI-powered voice-based transactions and vision AI are leveraged by a large customer base

4. We are creating a successful model in Star to make Star as an AI-driven organisation

5. Less than 20% of AI applications get implemented in healthcare

6. Making AI work to your advantage; AI is the power and future