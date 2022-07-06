Nitin Kumar, VP – Product Management, Myntra | Technology Senate
Technology Senate 2022 | 25th June 2022 | Hyatt Regency, Pune
In this video:
Nitin Kumar, VP – Product Management, Myntra
Topic: Democratize Fashion & Lifestyle with the Use of Technology
Key Highlights:
1. Most people are looking for tangibility or physicality of experience
2. Establishing social commerce through live streaming
3. Virtual trial room are helping product selection and enables right purchase
4. Create experience close to a physical experience
5. Simplifying Product discovery is a challenge for e-Commerce brands
6. Understanding real-time user’s intent to purchase vs browsing
7. Social / video-based e-Commerce through live streaming is catching up fast