Manish Kishore, Global Head – Information Technology, Wockhardt Ltd. | Technology Senate
Technology Senate 2022 | 25th June 2022 | Hyatt Regency, Pune
In this video:
Manish Kishore, Global Head – Information Technology, Wockhardt Ltd.
Topic: Digital Transformation of the Pharmaceutical Sector
Key Highlights:
1. We have increased spending on critical drug R&D, cells and gene therapy
2. Digital solutions enable the shift from a disease focus to an integrated approach
3. Digital technologies are helping in better patient interaction and care
4. We are using digital in five areas covering research, development, manufacturing, supply chain and commercial
5. Digital Twin of a lab to predict impacts before making physical changes