Fireside Chat: Anindita Banerjee, Adjunct Scientist at CDAC – Quantum Computing in Communication & Arun Goyal, CIO, Sir Gangaram Hospital | Technology Senate
Technology Senate 2022 | 25th June 2022 | Hyatt Regency, Pune
In this video:
Key Highlights:
1. Quantum Computing will be able to solve complex computing challenges that are not possible to be solved using conventional computing methods
2. Quantum Computing will have tremendous applications in drug design, supply chain optimization and product design
3. We are in the second quantum computing revolution