Panel Discussion: Best Practices to Proactively Protect your Enterprise in an Age of Zero-Day Attacks | Technology Senate

In this video:

+ Ranjeet Rai, Head – Enterprise Cybersecurity, Abbott India

+ Keyur Desai, VP- IT & CIO, Essar Ports & Shipping, & Head – Info-Security, Essar Group

+ Sunil Kulkarni, CISO, Bajaj Housing Finance Ltd

+ Shrikant Iyer, CISO, Aditya Birla Health Insurance Co Ltd

+ Dr Avadhut Parab, CIO, Parle Agro Ltd

+ Saravanakumar Krishnamurthy, EVP – Technology Engineering, IT, Network & Cyber Security, YES Bank

+ Santhosh TG, Head – IT Infrastructure & Operational Services, Ashok Leyland

+ Maya Nair, CISO, CRISIL (Moderator)

Topic: Best Practices to Proactively Protect your Enterprise in an Age of Zero-Day Attacks

Key Highlights:

1. Zero-day attack is in a way inevitable: Ranjeet Rai, Head – Enterprise Cybersecurity, Abbott India Ltd.

2. An organization’s active line of defense should be planned, way in advance and should be continuously monitored: Ranjeet Rai, Head – Enterprise Cybersecurity, Abbott India Ltd.

3. Virtual patching solution is a need of the hour without disrupting the legacy infrastructure: Keyur Desai, VP- IT & CIO, Essar Ports & Shipping, & Head – Info-Security, Essar Group

4. People, process and framework practise is critical to understand the attack landscape: Sunil Kulkarni, CISO, Bajaj Housing Finance Ltd

5. One needs to monitor their Cloud, infra and all applications on a regular basis: Shrikant Iyer, CISO, Aditya Birla Health Insurance Co Ltd

6. CISOs are not a first line of defence, it’s product and processes: Dr Avadhut Parab, CIO, Parle Agro Ltd

7. Traditional ways of VPN model is outdated and must be avoided: Saravanakumar Krishnamurthy, EVP – Technology Engineering, IT, Network & Cyber Security, YES Bank

8. We follow Border information security (BISF) force team to handle the crisis and they are all equipped with security tools: Santhosh TG, Head – IT Infrastructure & Operational Services, Ashok Leyland