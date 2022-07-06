Panel Discussion: Best Practices to Proactively Protect your Enterprise in an Age of Zero-Day Attacks | Technology Senate
Technology Senate 2022 | 25th June 2022 | Hyatt Regency, Pune
In this video:
+ Ranjeet Rai, Head – Enterprise Cybersecurity, Abbott India
+ Keyur Desai, VP- IT & CIO, Essar Ports & Shipping, & Head – Info-Security, Essar Group
+ Sunil Kulkarni, CISO, Bajaj Housing Finance Ltd
+ Shrikant Iyer, CISO, Aditya Birla Health Insurance Co Ltd
+ Dr Avadhut Parab, CIO, Parle Agro Ltd
+ Saravanakumar Krishnamurthy, EVP – Technology Engineering, IT, Network & Cyber Security, YES Bank
+ Santhosh TG, Head – IT Infrastructure & Operational Services, Ashok Leyland
+ Maya Nair, CISO, CRISIL (Moderator)
Topic: Best Practices to Proactively Protect your Enterprise in an Age of Zero-Day Attacks
Key Highlights:
1. Zero-day attack is in a way inevitable: Ranjeet Rai, Head – Enterprise Cybersecurity, Abbott India Ltd.
2. An organization’s active line of defense should be planned, way in advance and should be continuously monitored: Ranjeet Rai, Head – Enterprise Cybersecurity, Abbott India Ltd.
3. Virtual patching solution is a need of the hour without disrupting the legacy infrastructure: Keyur Desai, VP- IT & CIO, Essar Ports & Shipping, & Head – Info-Security, Essar Group
4. People, process and framework practise is critical to understand the attack landscape: Sunil Kulkarni, CISO, Bajaj Housing Finance Ltd
5. One needs to monitor their Cloud, infra and all applications on a regular basis: Shrikant Iyer, CISO, Aditya Birla Health Insurance Co Ltd
6. CISOs are not a first line of defence, it’s product and processes: Dr Avadhut Parab, CIO, Parle Agro Ltd
7. Traditional ways of VPN model is outdated and must be avoided: Saravanakumar Krishnamurthy, EVP – Technology Engineering, IT, Network & Cyber Security, YES Bank
8. We follow Border information security (BISF) force team to handle the crisis and they are all equipped with security tools: Santhosh TG, Head – IT Infrastructure & Operational Services, Ashok Leyland