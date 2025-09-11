Express Computer

Key Address: Dr Devesh Tyagi, Chief Executive Officer, National Internet Exchange of India (NIXI)

Technology Sabha 2025 | DAY 1 | 1st August 2025 | Jaipur

Technology SabhaVideos
By Express Computer
Key Address: Dr Devesh Tyagi, Chief Executive Officer, National Internet Exchange of India (NIXI)

Topic: Strengthening India’s Digital Backbone: The Role of NIXI in Enabling Faster and Safer Access

Key Highlights:
[1] Large-scale Al adoption is hindered by data privacy issues, infrastructure costs, talent shortages, and fragmented systems.

[2] Running Al models like GPT requires massive power, cooling, and financial resources, making cost a major concern.

[3] A deployment must start small and focus on measurable outcomes, especially in areas like smart governance and citize services.

[4] Data localization and sovereign cloud infrastructure are critical for secure and compliant Al deployment, especially for governments.

[5] Effective Al systems need a full-stack approach-starting from infrastructure and platform, to model development, and finally application delivery, all governed by a strong framework like Neutrino.

