TechSabha | Day 2 Full Session: Panel Discussion on IT Secretaries Roundtable

By Express Computer
With advancement in technology, time has come for states to take the governance to the next level with the help of technology. The IT Secretaries Roundtable began delved on the need for an ecosystem to flourish e-governance in the country.

Panelists: J Satyanarayana, Chairman UIDAI and Advisor, Government of Andhra Pradesh (eGovernance, Electronics and IT); J A Chowdary, IT Advisor and Special Chief Secretary to Chief Minister, Government of Andhra Pradesh; C J Venugopal, Principal Secretary, Electronics & Information Technology Department, Government of Odisha; Sarvesh Singhal, Special Secretary, Department of Information Technology, Government of Jharkhand; Kamal Kashyap, Country Manager, HPE India; Dr Rajeev Papneja, EVP& COO, ESDS

