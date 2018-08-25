TechSabha | Day 3 Full Session : Panel Discussion on Cybersecurity – Dealing proactively with emerging threats

The panel discussion, which witnessed a panel consisting experts from diverse domains, exchanged their expertise for tackling the evolving threats faced by government organisations.

Panelists: Mahendra Modi, DG, Technical Services, Government of Uttar Pradesh; Bhaskar Rao, ADG, Crime and Technical Services, Government of Karnataka; P V Sunil Kumar, ADG, SCRB, Cyber Crimes, Government of Andhra Pradesh; Manoj Abraham, IGP & Nodal Officer – Cyber-Dome Project, Government of Kerala; Santosh Kumar Pradhan, Joint Secretary, Home Department, Government of Odisha; Amar Kumar Mohapatra, Chief Technical Advisor, Delhi Police; Ravinder Pal Singh, Director – Digital Cities, Cybersecurity & Healthcare (Public Sector), Dell EMC