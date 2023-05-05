Episode 2: TechVision with Manoj Chugh: Insights on the Future of Technology and it’s impact on business

Welcome back to TechVision with Manoj Chugh, where we explore the latest advancements in technology and how they are impacting businesses. In our previous episode, Manoj discussed the importance of technology in enabling small and mid-sized businesses to succeed in the future.

Today, in episode two, he will delve into the world of digital transformation and how small and medium businesses can aggressively embrace it. With his years of industry experience and expertise, Manoj will shed light on how the cloud can simplify workload management and improve collaboration while keeping a close eye on cost management. Join us as we uncover the benefits and challenges of digital transformation for SMBs.