Home  »  Videos  »  Webinars  »  Big Data & The Big Fight – Virtual Conclave 2020 | West Zone | 31st July 2020

Big Data & The Big Fight – Virtual Conclave 2020 | West Zone | 31st July 2020

In this video:

+ Keynote Address: Manoj Kumar Mishra, Secretary, Department of Electronics & IT, Government of Odisha
Topic: Data Analytics a key weapon for good governance—learning from Covid

+ Session by SAS: Radhakrishna B, Director – Fraud Management & Security Intelligence Practice, SAS Institute (India) Pvt Ltd
Topic: Data to Decisions: Covid-19 Response

+ Special Address: Niharika Barik Singh, Secretary, Department of Health & Family Welfare, Government of Chhattisgarh
Topic: How technology is aiding healthcare in Chhattisgarh to tackle Covid-19

+ Special Address: Dr Saloni Sidana, Additional Mission Director, NHM, Government of Madhya Pradesh
Topic: Use of advance technologies in handling Covid-19 in Madhya Pradesh

+ Special Address: Prabhat Malik, COO, Chhattisgarh Infotech Promotion Society, Department of IT, Government of Chhattisgarh
Topic: Chhattisgarh’s Data Strategy to battle Covid-19


