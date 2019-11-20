How to Move Beyond NPS With 3 Components of Modern Support

As customers become more digital and continue to have growing expectations of their support experiences, customer effort scores are replacing CSAT and NPS as the experience metric to track.

In this video, LogMeIn Rescue’s Ranjeet Mani will discuss three themes with implications across the support experience:

Persistent – Viewing each support interaction as an ongoing conversation across channels and the opportunity to continually delight customers, eliminating the “one and done” mindset of yesterday’s call centers.

Personalized – Providing contextual information to the customer's technology environment, and tailoring the support session as much as possible with the right insights.

Intelligent – Empowering your agents with the right information at the right time to streamline the support experience and make it as effortless for the customer as possible, leveraging both augmented intelligence and automated intelligence.

Learn how to incorporate these themes into your support center’s strategy and exceed the growing expectations of your modern customers.

