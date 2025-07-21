Express Computer

Infoblox | Transform Your Network: Master Multi-Cloud DDI | Day 3 | 17th July 2025

Webinar | 17th July 2025 | 45 mins

In this video:
Watch Pratik Prasad, Senior Solutions Architect, Infoblox, share his insightful views on the topic – ‘Delivering Scalable, Secure DDI from the Cloud’.

In today’s hybrid environments, mastering multi-cloud DDI strategies is crucial to enhance cloud migration and network transformation. Join us for a 3-part webinar series on “Transform Your Network: Master Multi-Cloud DDI” to learn how DDI modernization can boost your network’s connectivity, security, automation and scalability.

Key Takeaways:
[1] Discover how to achieve unified visibility and control through centralized management of DNS, DHCP, IPAM, and asset insights across hybrid and multi-cloud environments.
[2] Explore how cloud-native DDI solutions enable agility, automation, and seamless integration.
[3] Find out how to gain operation efficiency by automating network and asset operations to support agile IT, reduce manual effort, and accelerate service delivery.

Register now for an in-depth Cloud workshop with Infoblox experts.

Also Watch: Day 1 | Day 2

