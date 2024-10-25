Home » Videos » Webinars » ProFinda – SAP – Cognitus | Resourcing ReImagined: Digital Transformation of the Resource Management Function with AI
Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.
Express Computer is one of India's most respected IT media brands and has been in publication for 24 years running. We cover enterprise technology in all its flavours, including processors, storage, networking, wireless, business applications, cloud computing, analytics, green initiatives and anything that can help companies make the most of their ICT investments. Additionally, we also report on the fast emerging realm of eGovernance in India.
Prev Post
Gartner survey reveals that only 48% of digital initiatives meet or exceed their business outcome targets