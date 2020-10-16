Express Computer


Home  »  Videos  »  Webinars  »  Simplify remote team collaboration and workflow development for your enterprise

Simplify remote team collaboration and workflow development for your enterprise

VideoWebinarsVideos
By IBM
0 6
Read Article

Organizations are increasingly adopting a hybrid-cloud infrastructure that uses a combination of public cloud, private cloud, and on-premises storage and compute resources. While these environments confer many benefits, moving data across the infrastructure has become much more challenging. Files and data sets that need to be exchanged are often stored in multiple clouds and on-premises systems. Traditional transfer technologies are slow and unreliable, and physical disk shipments between them are time consuming and expose data to unnecessary security risks.

In this video to learn how IBM Aspera overcomes these data transfer challenges by allowing clients to securely and reliably move big data across on-premises and multi-cloud environments at an unrivaled speed.

Speaker: Dinesh Shetty, Distinguished Engineer and CTO, IBM Cloud and Cognitive Software


If you have an interesting article / experience / case study to share, please get in touch with us at [email protected]

Advertisement

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

IBM
Subscribe to our newsletter
Sign up here to get the latest news, updates delivered directly to your inbox.
You can unsubscribe at any time
You might also like More from author

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Virtual Conference

Leading the future for the connected world

The ability to adapt to new technologies while supporting critical systems requires a smart network infrastructure.
REGISTER NOW
close-link
Know how to deliver a seamless customer experience from cable to cloud.
Register for Free
close-image