Simplify remote team collaboration and workflow development for your enterprise

Organizations are increasingly adopting a hybrid-cloud infrastructure that uses a combination of public cloud, private cloud, and on-premises storage and compute resources. While these environments confer many benefits, moving data across the infrastructure has become much more challenging. Files and data sets that need to be exchanged are often stored in multiple clouds and on-premises systems. Traditional transfer technologies are slow and unreliable, and physical disk shipments between them are time consuming and expose data to unnecessary security risks.

In this video to learn how IBM Aspera overcomes these data transfer challenges by allowing clients to securely and reliably move big data across on-premises and multi-cloud environments at an unrivaled speed.

Speaker: Dinesh Shetty, Distinguished Engineer and CTO, IBM Cloud and Cognitive Software

