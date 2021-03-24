Express Computer


Workforce Protection with Zero Trust Approach in Government Agencies

23rd March 2021 | 3:30 PM to 5:00 PM IST | Live Virtual Roundtable

WebinarsVideos
By Forcepoint
0 1
Read Article

In this video:

Panelists:
+ Dr Yask, CISO, IOCL
+ C K Prasad, Regional GM – Southern Region, RailTel Corporation of India
+ Shailesh Tripathi, Executive Director – IT, HUDCO
+ Vikas Sharma, Executive Engineer (IT Infra & Security), Chhattisgarh State Power Distribution Company (CSPDC)
+ Rohit Sharma, DGM – IT, NTPC
+ P K Jha, CGM (C&IT), SAIL
+ Brijesh Miglani, Technical Head (North & East Region), Forcepoint
+ Deepak Bhat, Regional Sales Head (North & East Region), Forcepoint

Moderator: Moumita Deb Choudhury, Special Correspondent, Express Computer, The Indian Express Group


Forcepoint
