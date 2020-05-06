Emerging Technology Assessment: The Total Economic Impact™ Of Using Both IBM And Red Hat Solutions Together

Read Article

IBM commissioned Forrester Consulting to conduct an assessment study to examine the ways in which customers utilize solutions by IBM and Red Hat together and the impacts achieved as a result.

When Forrester interviewed five organizations to evaluate the business impact of possible use cases that combine IBM and Red Hat offerings in tandem, it found that the enterprises experienced:

Up to 44% reduced hardware costs

Up to 30% increased resource utilization

Up to 66% accelerated development cycles

Read the full Forrester Total Economic Impact™ Study to learn more about the potential cost savings and business benefits of IBM and Red Hat together.

First Name (required)

Last Name (required)

Your official Email (required)

Phone/Mobile Number (required)

Designation (required)

Company Name (required)

City (required)

Privacy - IBM may use my contact data to keep me informed of products, services and offerings -

By Email By Phone By Postal Mail

You can withdraw your marketing consent at any time by submitting opt-out request.

Also you may unsubscribe from receiving marketing emails from IBM by clicking the unsubscribe link in each such email.

More information on our processing can be found in the IBM Privacy Statement.

By submitting this form, I acknowledge that I have read and understand the IBM Privacy Statement. I would like to signup for Express Computer Newsletter

If you have an interesting article / experience / case study to share, please get in touch with us at [email protected]