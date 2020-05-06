Express Computer


Emerging Technology Assessment: The Total Economic Impact™ Of Using Both IBM And Red Hat Solutions Together

By IBM
IBM commissioned Forrester Consulting to conduct an assessment study to examine the ways in which customers utilize solutions by IBM and Red Hat together and the impacts achieved as a result.

When Forrester interviewed five organizations to evaluate the business impact of possible use cases that combine IBM and Red Hat offerings in tandem, it found that the enterprises experienced:

  • Up to 44% reduced hardware costs
  • Up to 30% increased resource utilization
  • Up to 66% accelerated development cycles

Read the full Forrester Total Economic Impact™ Study to learn more about the potential cost savings and business benefits of IBM and Red Hat together.

IBM
