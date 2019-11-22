Google now lets you buy film tickets through AI-powered Duplex

Google is finally rolling out its Duplex artificial intelligence tool on the web which is designed to let users more easily buy movie tickets online. Currently available on Android phones, to use it, users can ask the Google Assistant to look up showtimes for a particular film in their area.

Google announced the service in May at the company’s annual I/O developer conference. The search giant will eventually expand the booking system to include car rental reservations, Cnet reported on Thursday.

For the tool, Google partnered with 70 movie theatres and ticket companies, including AMC, Fandango and Odeon.

The service uses the data users have saved in Google Chrome to pre-fill personal information where it is needed and analyses screens to either deliver its own prompts that are easy to respond to or let you interact with the website itself for a brief section, according to Android Police.

