Only 2% automotive firms in India implementing AI, says report

Artificial Intelligence (AI)News
By IANS
13

Just two per cent of major automotive companies in India are implementing artificial intelligence (AI) projects compared with 25 per cent in the US and 9 per cent in China, according to the French technology services major Capgemini.

Globally, just 10 per cent of major automotive companies are implementing AI projects, with many falling short of an opportunity that could increase operating profit by up to 16 per cent, said the report.

Since 2017, the number of automotive companies that have successfully scaled up AI implementation has increased only marginally, from 7 per cent to 10 per cent. However, more significant has been the increase in companies not using AI, from 26 per cent to 39 per cent, the findings showed.

According to the report from the Capgemini Research Institute, just 26 per cent of companies are now piloting AI projects, down from 41 per cent in 2017.

“These findings show the progress of AI in the automotive industry has hit a speedbump,” said Markus Winkler, Executive Vice-President, Global Head of Automotive at Capgemini.

“While some companies are enjoying considerable success, others have struggled to focus on the most effective use cases, vehicle manufacturers need to start seeing AI not as a standalone opportunity, but as a strategic capability required to shape the future which they must organise investment, talent and governance around,” Winkler said.


IANS
