We’re leading customer experience journey: Shantanu Narayen, President & CEO, Adobe

Companies across the world are busy managing customer experiences via digital transformation and Adobe is leading the way with continuous innovations when it comes to delivering experiences, the company’s President and CEO Shantanu Narayen has said. In his keynote address at Adobe Summit, Narayen said the company has gone through its own significant transformation that has touched every part of the organisation.

“Customer Experience Management unlocks digital transformation and Adobe is leading the way with continuous innovation in Adobe Experience Cloud and through key partnerships with ServiceNow, Microsoft, LinkedIn and SAP,” said Narayen.

“We have unveiled significant new capabilities in Adobe Experience Cloud, including the introduction of Adobe Commerce Cloud and Marketo Engage, and general availability of Adobe Experience Platform,a Narayen told the gathering.

According to him, Adobe has been the undisputed leader in creative desktop software.

“We realised that despite all our success we had a unique opportunity to completely reimagine the creative product ecosystem,” Narayen noted.

At the event, Adobe unveiled the latest Adobe Experience Cloud innovations, including Adobe Commerce Cloud and Marketo Engage, as well as global availability of Adobe Experience Platform. Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella, Best Buy CEO Hubert Joly and Intuit CIO Atticus Tysen shared their enterprise playbooks for digital transformation.

Adobe also announced key strategic partnerships with ServiceNow, Microsoft and LinkedIn to accelerate Customer Experience Management (CXM) across enterprises.

Available globally, Adobe Experience Platform is an open and extensible platform that stitches together data from across the entire enterprise, enabling real-time customer profiles leveraging Adobe Sensei artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning.

“It empowers the company’s global ecosystem, which now includes 13,000 agency, solution and technology partners and more than 300,000 developers,” said the company.

Adobe and ServiceNow announced plans to enable integrations between Adobe Experience Platform and the ServiceNow Now Platform to enhance Adobe’s real-time customer profiles with ServiceNow’s rich customer support data.

Adobe also unveiled the next generation of Adobe Sensei, the company’s AI and machine learning technology that is deeply embedded into Adobe Experience Cloud solutions.

