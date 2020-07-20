Top Key AI Trends To Watch Out For In 2020

Read Article

Beginning from personal gadgets, media steaming gadgets, smart cars, smartwatches, to home appliances, everything these days is AI enabled. Most importantly, it’s being used by businesses in order to improve their customer experience and management functions. Experts state that AI has a major role to play in 2020, and here are some of the key trends to look out for in 2020.

AI Customer Support And Assistance

In order to provide satisfactory customer service, all businesses must strive to offer an enjoyable customer experience. This in turn would be helping in satisfying customers further enhance business market products and services. A great role is being played here by AI system assistance that includes sales tasks and customer services.

Marketing experts predict that customers service representatives won’t be required anymore to manage more than 85% of customer support communication this December. The using of AI might also help in increasing revenue.

Enabling Data Access Ubiquity

AI is making data more versatile. One of the recent AI innovations this year is data access enabling. Through reliable and accurate data, businesses can shift to AI-powered automation decision making. This has led to major cost-cutting, streamlined processes, and also improve the research capabilities of various organisations. Autonomous car software can access a lot of driving data without actually driving. Thus, AI would be leading to the widespread availability of crucial data.

Predictive Analytics

Machine learning (ML), Natural Learning Processing (NLP), Artificial Intelligence (AI), used to process data has a positive impact on augment analytics. It’s also noted that many companies would be starting to use predictive analytics this year. It’s of paramount importance to use it in customer service, recruitment, price optimisation, retail sales and supply chain management. Businesses using real data could also prepare for outcomes and behaviours.

Enhanced Customisation

Studies have shown that real-time analytics and all-pervasive location have conformed customer services in online marketplaces and urban mobility. Hence, it’s essential that businesses offer relevant and personalised services so that they remain relevant and also widen their client base.

AI-Powered Chatbots

Most businesses have been using chatbots in order to market products and also make payments. It’s noted that they are quite efficient in offering an exemplary customer service, as most chatbots use data from large databases. However, they might not be able to comprehend particular phrases, like for instance, AI-driven chatbots have the capability to recall some parts of a conversation with a client and also make a personalised conversation by using them.

In a Nutshell

Artificial Intelligence (AI) has many possibilities, which is one of the most important technologies as of now and automation, agriculture, construction, logistics, robotics and connected mobility. Also, many believe that AI customer support and assistance, data access, enabling ubiquity, predictive analysis, enhanced customisation, real-time marketing actvities, and AI-powered chatbots are the top AI trends for 2020.

If you have an interesting article / experience / case study to share, please get in touch with us at [email protected]