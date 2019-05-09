Yes Bank to use AI-based solution for HR operations

Artificial Intelligence (AI)-based HR solutions provider Talocity would provide Yes Bank its AI-supported touchless technology for the bank’s hiring process and human resource (HR) operations, Talocity said.

“Talocity, which provides ‘touchless hiring’ with unbiased HR outcomes to its clients, on-boarded Yes Bank as a client recently. Talocity’s blend of automation enables Yes Bank to further enhance their hiring process and HR operations, to attain high quality talent,” read a company statement.

According to the statement, the candidates are interviewed by an AI bot on a one-way video platform and Talocity’s machine learning and AI capabilities create personality reports, for each job applicant, which tells Yes Bank about the applicant’s relevance to the job.

Speaking on the development, Deodutta Kurane, Senior Group President for Human Capital Management at Yes Bank, said, “Our partnership with Talocity allows us to employ AI, robotics and use of a flexible platform to reach out to candidates anywhere, at any time. The AI platform makes the first level evaluation much more convenient and effective without human bias, especially in large volume hiring.”

Talocity CEO Ketan Dewan, said, “The benefits of ‘touchless’ in hiring means that most of the recruitment related translations load will now be undertaken by Artificial Intelligence-powered bots.”

