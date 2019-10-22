Trend Micro acquires Cloud Conformity to strengthen its position as in cloud security

Trend Micro has announced it has acquired Cloud Conformity, a Cloud Security Posture Management (CSPM) company. The acquisition broadens the cloud services Trend Micro can secure and resolves often overlooked security issues caused by cloud infrastructure misconfiguration.

“We have been laser focused on building integrated security for the cloud since its birth over a decade ago, unlike other vendors who are now attempting to stitch together disparate cloud technologies. As more enterprises move to the cloud, our customers feel they’re operating amid a wild-west approach to cloud implementations that leave them with unmanaged risk. As an AWS technology partner of the year for 2019, Cloud Conformity understands these implementations and the risks. Their offering perfectly complements our own portfolio and provides immediate value to customers. Both the people and technology are a great fit for Trend Micro,” said Eva Chen, CEO, Trend Micro.

“Our rapid expansion with AWS, complemented by our dedication to security and compliance, is made actionable and scalable through the Cloud Conformity tool. Their product provides us with greater visibility, the ability to improve performance and optimise costs, assuring continuous resilience as we grow,” said Russell Jones, Principal Architect, Virgin Australia.

“Our research is clear that organisations of all sizes are adopting cloud-based delivery and, in doing so, are often using not only compute services, but also storage, messaging, and many other services. With this acquisition, Trend Micro is able to extend its security offerings to organisations looking for assistance with cloud security beyond securing compute workloads,” said Fernando Montenegro, Principal Analyst with 451 Research.

“We are excited for the opportunities that will come from being part of the leading cloud security provider – amplifying what we do best, while allowing our offerings to expand in ways we couldn’t have done on our own. We think customers will love this simplified approach to security and compliance across their entire cloud environment, including AWS, Azure and Google Cloud – providing security guardrails to let them go faster and do more,” said Michael Watts, CEO of Cloud Conformity.

