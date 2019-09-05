BRICS nations stepping up Technology Transfer

BRICS countries are stepping up technology transfer and transformation, said a conference organised by the BRICS Technology Transfer Center in Kunming, capital of southwest China’s Yunnan Province.

Technological innovation and transfer experts from BRICS and south and southeast Asian countries as well as scholars of key fields, including biomedicine, clean energy, modern agriculture and digital economy attended the conference, which was held on Tuesday.

Representatives from enterprises, universities and research institutes in 11 countries and regions, including the BRICS members (Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa) held discussions on seeking closer international technology cooperation. A display and trading system for international technology transfer was launched on the occasion.

Eighteen per cent of global GDP and 17 per cent of R&D spendings come from BRICS countries, which account for 42 per cent of the world’s population, said Yao Weike, president of the China Association for International Science and Technology Cooperation.

The BRICS Technology Transfer Center was set up in Kunming in 2018 to promote industrial transformation of advanced innovations.

