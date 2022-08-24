Technology Sabha Curtain Raiser: Reinventing for the future

Express Computer’s flagship event, Technology Sabha, India’s leading e-governance summit, is being organised on August 25, 26 and 27 in Kolkata this year, at The Oberoi Grand. The theme of this year’s Technology Sabha is ‘Taking the next digital leap by raising the bar for E-Governance’



Having passed through one of history’s most testing times, Indian organisations are now preparing for renewed opportunities with great optimism. Almost a year after India initiated the world’s largest Covid-19 vaccination drive; recently we, as a country, crossed yet another milestone of administering 2.1 billion vaccine doses. The government’s CoWin platform has played a significant role in making this herculean dream an achievable reality.

India’s E-Governance platforms are expected to maximise citizen satisfaction by improving responsiveness of public service delivery mechanisms. And, also by augmenting citizens’ participation in governance mechanisms by launching a plethora of demand driven services and by bridging the gap between the rural and urban India via intelligent use of technology.

The highlights for Technology Sabha 2022 are as follows:

Babul Supriyo, Minister of Information Technology and Electronics of West Bengal is the guest of honour.

Keynote Address by Dr Ram Sewak Sharma, CEO, National Health Authority (NHA), Ministry of Health & Family Welfare, Government of India on the topic: ‘Lessons from creating highly scalable and world class e-governance platforms’.

Special Address by Sanjay Kumar Das, Joint Secretary, Department of Information Technology & Electronics, Government of West Bengal.

Panel Discussion on the topic: ‘Building Digital-Ready Citizen Services’, moderated by Rama Devi Lanka, Director, Emerging Technologies & Officer on Special Duty, ITE & C Department Telangana. The panelists are: Yogesh Khakre, Company Secretary and COO, B-NeST Incubation Centre, Bhopal Smart City Development Corporation, Govt. of Madhya Pradesh, Dr. Abhishek Roy, Head- SeMT, Department of Personnel & Administrative Reforms & e-Gov, Govt. of West Bengal and Arup Banerjee, State Head & AVP, CSC Scheme, Ministry of Electronics & IT at CSC SPV, Ministry of Electronics & IT.

Special Address by Abhijeet Agarwal, Managing Director, Madhya Pradesh State Electronics Development Corporation, Department of Science & Technology, Government of Madhya Pradesh

A talk on the ‘E-Governance Initiatives & Developments’ in Nagaland by KD Vizo, Principal Secretary – IT, Power & CMO, Nagaland

Keynote Address delivered by Manoj Kumar Pattnaik, IAS, Chief Executive Officer, OCAC

A short brief on the ‘IT Initiatives in the State of Assam’ by Swapneel Paul, Director, Directorate of Information Technology & Electronics Communication, Assam

Power Discussion by Infoblox & Fortinet

Followed by Technology Sabha Awards

Please click here to find out the complete agenda for Technology Sabha 2022, on August 25, 26 and 27.

Please register here to listen and participate in the sessions for all the three days.