KFin is building the infrastructure for India’s next two decades of capital market growth: Nazish Hussain Mir, CTO, KFin Technologies

As India’s capital markets scale at an unprecedented pace, the technology backbone supporting them is being pushed to its limits. The mutual fund industry alone has crossed ₹82 lakh crore in AUM, with millions of transactions processed daily and over 338 million investor folios managed across platforms. In this high-volume, high-trust environment, even milliseconds matter — and legacy architectures are no longer sufficient.

Against this backdrop, KFin Technologies Limited has undertaken a sweeping technology transformation that signals a broader shift in how market infrastructure institutions are evolving. The impact is not incremental — it is exponential. Platform response times have improved by up to 500x, dropping from 5–10 seconds to nearly 20 milliseconds, while order execution latency has reduced from 10–15 seconds to under a second even at peak loads. At the same time, AI-led interventions are delivering up to 50% faster processing and 95% reduction in data errors, fundamentally rethinking efficiency, accuracy, and investor experience.

Nazish Hussain Mir, Chief Technology Officer at KFin Technologies Limited, shares how the organisation is preparing its infrastructure to keep pace with the explosive growth of India’s capital markets. With the mutual fund growing exponentially, the challenge is no longer just scale—it is sustaining performance, resilience, and trust at that scale.

Some edited excerpts:

What are some of the recent technology initiatives that have had a huge impact?

Over the past year, we’ve executed a series of technology initiatives that have fundamentally changed how KFin operates and delivers value to the capital markets ecosystem. I’ll highlight four that have had the most visible impact.

First, our platform re-architecture. We undertook a ground-up rebuild of our core servicing platforms — moving to a cloud-native, microservices-driven architecture. The results speak for themselves: our read API response times have dropped from 5–10 seconds to approximately 20 milliseconds — that’s a 250 to 500x improvement. Order placement latency at peak loads went from 10–15 seconds to 600–800 milliseconds. In stress tests at 10x normal load, we sustained sub-200 millisecond response times on one-third of the previous infrastructure. This isn’t incremental improvement; it’s a generational leap.

Second, our AI-powered solution for document processing. We’ve deployed advanced in-house ML models and fine-tuned large language models to extract structured data from paper-based financial documents — SIP registration forms, onboarding documents, and more. The impact has been up to 50% reduction in processing time and up to 95% reduction in data capture errors. That directly accelerates investor onboarding and removes one of the last significant manual bottlenecks in the system.

Third, KFINSHIELD — our real-time fraud detection and signature verification platform. It uses machine learning models to continuously monitor transactional data for anomalies, combined with an in-house AI-based signature verification engine built by our Analytics Centre of Excellence. This has replaced manual verification bottlenecks while significantly improving detection rates.

And fourth, FINSTAX — our AI-powered analytics platform for asset management companies. It embeds a generative AI chatbot that enables business teams to query complex datasets in natural language, without needing SQL expertise or data engineering support.

What ties all of these together is a common philosophy: we don’t deploy technology for its own sake. Every initiative connects to a measurable business outcome — whether that’s speed, accuracy, cost, or investor protection.

As transaction volumes and investor participation surge, how is KFin re-architecting its infrastructure to deliver both scale and consistent performance?

To put this in context: KFin is designated as a Critical Information Infrastructure institution by the Government of India and functions as a Market Infrastructure Institution. We’re classified at the same tier of national importance as stock exchanges and depositories. We manage over 338 million investor folios and process millions of financial transactions daily. India’s mutual fund industry AUM has now crossed ₹82 lakh crore and is growing rapidly — the infrastructure that underpins it cannot afford to have scaling ceilings.

Our re-architecture was not a cosmetic upgrade — it was a foundational rebuild. We transitioned to an infrastructure-agnostic, microservices-driven architecture with deployments spanning our own data centres, AWS, Google Cloud, and Microsoft Azure. This eliminates single-vendor lock-in, provides geographic redundancy, and enables workload portability.

The performance benchmarks tell the story. Read APIs that once took 5–10 seconds now respond in approximately 20 milliseconds. Order placement latency dropped from 10–15 seconds to 600–800 milliseconds. We’ve deployed pre-computed metrics — XIRR, AUM, AAUM, invested and current value — that eliminate real-time computation overhead and deliver instant dashboard responsiveness. And we’ve built an industry-first unified OLTP and OLAP architecture that enables both transactional processing and real-time analytics on a single platform, eliminating the traditional trade-off between operational speed and analytical depth.

On the onboarding front, our re-architected platform now supports onboarding 2 AMCs with multiple schemes every month — that’s a throughput of over 20 AMC activations per year, delivered as a SaaS offering with standardised, repeatable workflows. We recently executed what we believe is an industry first: launching a new AMC with four simultaneous NFO schemes, demonstrating our ability to handle complex, multi-scheme go-lives without sequential delays.

Our mutual fund replatforming project is modernising the entire technology stack with modular, incremental rollouts already in production — so clients benefit continuously rather than waiting for a multi-year big-bang migration. The architecture is designed so that as India’s capital markets grow, our infrastructure scales linearly alongside.

In a highly data-sensitive ecosystem, how is KFin strengthening its cybersecurity posture to address both volume-driven risks and increasingly sophisticated threats?

As a CII and MII institution, cybersecurity is not a department for us — it’s an architectural principle that’s woven into every layer of what we build and operate.

We’ve adopted a zero-trust architecture with least-privilege defaults across all environments. Every access request is verified regardless of location or device. We maintain Chinese walls between environments, with end-to-end encryption, multi-factor authentication, and secure APIs embedded across the platform. All platform changes are logged for full transparency and accountability during regulatory audits.

On the compliance front, we operate within a SEBI CSCRF-compliant framework with continuous monitoring and incident response built in. We’ve aligned our data platforms with DPDPA 2023 requirements, following privacy-by-design principles. Our data lakes include governance layers, lineage tracking, and automated audit trails — ensuring full data accountability and regulatory traceability.

We’ve also integrated AI and ML-driven threat detection into our IT infrastructure for real-time anomaly monitoring across environments. Our Guardian Platform, which is STQC-certified, uses intelligent pattern analysis to monitor trading activity and send real-time alerts to compliance officers. Automated regulatory reporting reduces manual compliance checks and improves the timeliness and accuracy of submissions.

As volumes grow — and they are growing significantly — the threat surface expands with them. Our approach is to ensure that security scales at the same pace as our infrastructure, not as an afterthought but as an intrinsic property of the platform.

With platforms like KFINSHIELD, how is real-time fraud detection being embedded into core operations without impacting system performance?

This is one of the hardest problems in financial infrastructure — adding a layer of intelligence and protection without introducing latency into transaction processing. With KFINSHIELD, we’ve been very deliberate about solving it.

KFINSHIELD is our real-time fraud detection platform, purpose-built for the mutual fund ecosystem. It operates on three integrated capabilities. First, machine learning models that continuously monitor transactional data, analysing patterns to flag suspicious activities and anomalies before transactions are processed. Second, an in-house AI-based signature verification engine — developed entirely by our Analytics Centre of Excellence — that uses advanced computer vision and ML to compare signatures against historical records with high accuracy. And third, intelligent alerting for proactive risk mitigation.

The key design principle is that KFINSHIELD sits within the transaction pipeline, not alongside it. The models are optimised for inference speed so that detection happens in the flow of processing, not as a post-facto audit. This means suspicious transactions are flagged and escalated before they’re completed, not after.

The performance architecture of our re-built platform supports this. When your APIs are responding in 20 milliseconds and your infrastructure can sustain 10x load at sub-200 millisecond response times, you have the headroom to embed intelligent layers without degrading the experience. That’s why platform re-architecture and AI-powered security aren’t separate initiatives for us — they’re designed to reinforce each other.

The result is a single, integrated safeguard layer that combines real-time fraud monitoring, predictive risk analytics, and automated signature verification — replacing manual verification bottlenecks while improving both detection rates and processing throughput.

How is AI being moved from isolated use cases to becoming an embedded layer across operations, decision-making, and customer experience? Can you share some use cases?

This is where I’m most passionate, and it’s also where I think the real differentiation lies. We’ve been very intentional about not treating AI as a set of isolated experiments. Our approach is to identify high-impact processes where AI can deliver quantifiable improvements, then deploy at scale with rigorous monitoring.

Let me walk through how AI is now embedded across our value chain.

In engineering and software development, we’ve deployed coding assistants across our engineering teams, accelerating development velocity and improving code quality. We’ve integrated agentic coding frameworks into our development workflow — enabling AI-assisted engineering that improves productivity, reliability, and delivery precision across the entire software development lifecycle. We’re also leveraging vision models, including Google

Gemini, for intelligent document automation and process workflows, extending AI beyond text into visual and structured data domains. The result is faster time-to-market for new features, higher code reliability, and an engineering culture that treats AI as a co-pilot.

In investor protection, KFINSHIELD uses ML models for continuous transactional monitoring and AI-based computer vision for signature verification — catching fraud in real time before transactions are processed.

In document processing, our AI-powered intelligent document processing solution uses advanced ML models and fine-tuned LLMs to extract and map structured data from paper-based financial documents. The impact: up to 50% reduction in processing time, up to 95% reduction in data capture errors.

In analytics and decision-making, FINSTAX puts generative AI directly in the hands of asset managers. Business teams query complex datasets using natural language, and AI-powered trend prediction surfaces investor behaviour patterns and AUM movement in near real time. We’ve also deployed five ML models in production for targeted campaigns at a leading AMC, generating approximately ₹19 crores in incremental business revenue.

In compliance, our Guardian Platform uses intelligent pattern analysis for trading activity surveillance, while automated regulatory reporting has reduced manual compliance checks.

What makes this an “embedded layer” rather than isolated use cases is that AI now touches how we build software, how we process documents, how we protect investors, how we serve data to clients, and how we monitor compliance.

It’s not a layer you add on — it’s a layer that runs through everything.

Tools like FINSTAX are changing how data is consumed—how do you see enterprise users interacting with data differently in this new model?

The fundamental shift is the democratisation of data access. Historically, in the asset management industry, getting meaningful insights from data required a chain of dependencies — you needed a data engineer to write the query, an analyst to interpret the output, and a business user to translate it into a decision. That chain introduced delays, created bottlenecks, and often meant that by the time insights reached the decision-maker, the moment had passed.

FINSTAX changes that equation entirely.

With a generative AI chatbot at its core, business teams can query complex datasets using natural language. A relationship manager can ask “Show me net flows by scheme category for the last quarter, broken down by distributor tier” and get an answer in seconds — without writing SQL, without filing a ticket with the data team, and without waiting for a report cycle.

But it goes beyond just querying. FINSTAX combines descriptive, comparative, and predictive analytics in a unified layer. So enterprise users are not just consuming data — they’re interacting with intelligence. They can see investor behaviour patterns, distribution dynamics, and AUM movements in near real time. They can compare performance across dimensions they care about and get AI-powered trend predictions that surface patterns they might not have looked for.

What this creates is a shift from data as a reporting function to data as a decision-making tool that’s accessible at every level of the organisation. When we expanded dashboards for one of our large mutual fund clients, the user base went from 265 to over 800 users — with self-service analytics extended all the way to the relationship manager level. That’s the kind of organisational change that happens when you remove the technical barriers between data and the people who need it.

I see this as the future of enterprise data interaction in financial services: conversational, real-time, and embedded in the workflow rather than bolted on as a separate reporting exercise.

With the development of ecosystem-level platforms like the AMFI Data Lake, how is KFin positioning itself as a data backbone for the broader financial services industry?

I want to be precise about this, because the framing matters. The AMFI Data Lake is an AMFI initiative — it is the industry body’s vision for a centralised, standardised data platform that consolidates operational, transactional, and investor data from all mutual fund houses into a single, governed repository. KFin’s role is as a technology partner to AMFI in building this platform. We’re contributing our proprietary data engineering stack and platform expertise pro bono, because we believe this is critical for the betterment of the industry as a whole.

This distinction is important: the data belongs to AMFI and the AMCs. KFin is not the data owner — we are the technology enabler. Our role is to bring the engineering capability, the platform architecture, and the data governance frameworks that make this kind of industry-scale data consolidation possible.

One area we’ve invested heavily in is data privacy. We’ve built solutions that guarantee no private investor data is stored on the platform through one-way tokenisation. This means the platform can enable industry-wide analytics — on AUM growth, investor behaviour, distributor performance, scheme composition — without ever exposing personally identifiable information. These privacy safeguards have been independently audited by external architects, including teams from AWS, to ensure they meet the highest standards.

Think about what this enables for the industry: for the first time, all mutual fund houses — regardless of which RTA they use — can benefit from a unified, standardised, governed data repository. Cross-industry analytics that previously required stitching together data from multiple sources with different formats and quality levels become possible from a single authoritative source.

The broader positioning is that KFin brings deep platform engineering and data intelligence capabilities to the ecosystem. Whether we’re partnering with AMFI to build industry infrastructure or delivering data transformation for individual AMCs, the value we bring is the same: turning raw operational data into governed, actionable intelligence — with privacy and security built in from the ground up.

How are platform design and architecture evolving to support a more API-first, composable ecosystem for capital markets?

API-first is not a design preference for us — it’s a strategic imperative. India’s capital markets ecosystem is becoming increasingly interconnected. AMCs, distributors, wealth managers, fintechs, and regulators all need to interact with each other seamlessly and in real time. The only way to serve that ecosystem at scale is through composable, API-driven architecture.

Our new Core API stack was built from the ground up on this principle. It’s a next-generation, API-first platform where every capability is exposed as a service. The performance numbers reflect the design intent: read API response times at approximately 20 milliseconds, order placement at 600–800 milliseconds — these are not just faster; they’re fast enough to enable entirely new interaction models between participants in the ecosystem.

The Core API stack is built on a distributed database architecture that gives us horizontal scalability, PostgreSQL compatibility for developer productivity, and ACID guarantees for financial transaction integrity. The architecture supports both OLTP and OLAP workloads on a single platform — which means our APIs can serve both transactional requests and analytical queries without forcing clients to integrate with separate systems.

Products like IRIS — our multi-asset distribution SuperApp — are built on this composable foundation. IRIS enables multi-asset transacting across mutual funds, NPS, PMS, AIF, and fixed deposits through a single, unified interface.

That’s only possible because the underlying platform exposes each capability as an independent, composable service.

SIP modernisation is another example. We’ve built a unified, channel-agnostic workflow for SIP registration, mandate linkage, debit scheduling, and full lifecycle management. The API-first design means any channel — digital, physical, or partner-driven — can plug into the same workflow without custom integration.

The evolution is toward a platform where KFin provides the composable infrastructure layer, and the ecosystem — AMCs, distributors, wealth managers, fintechs — builds on top of it. That’s what being a market infrastructure institution means in a modern, API-driven world.

Looking ahead, what are some of the key technology initiatives being planned?

While I won’t get into specifics that are still in development, I can share the strategic directions we’re investing in.

First, expanding our Core API stack across more of our platforms. The Core API stack has proven the model in production: the performance improvements, operational efficiency, and scalability are all validated. The natural next step is to extend this architecture to additional platforms and workloads, which will continue to reduce load on legacy systems and unlock new capabilities.

Second, deepening AI integration across the organisation. We’re moving beyond coding assistants and into more sophisticated agentic workflows — AI that can handle complex, multi-step engineering and operational tasks with greater autonomy. We’re also expanding our applied AI capabilities in document processing, fraud detection, and analytics. The goal is for AI to be as fundamental to how we operate as our cloud infrastructure is today.

Third, continuing our partnership with AMFI on the Data Lake initiative. As this platform matures, it has the potential to enable entirely new categories of industry-wide analytics and insights that don’t exist today — all while maintaining the strict data privacy safeguards we’ve built in through one-way tokenisation. We see this as a public good for the mutual fund industry, and we’re committed to contributing our technology capabilities to make it successful. We’re also continuing to invest in ML models for client-specific use cases — the results we’ve seen so far validate the approach.

Fourth, expanding our global footprint. With the Ascent Fund Services acquisition expanding our global fund administration, and our IFSCA registration for GIFT City, the technology platform needs to support multi-geography, multi-regulatory requirements at the same level of performance and reliability we deliver in India.

And fifth, continued investment in talent and capability building. We’ve established dedicated centres of excellence to ensure we have the right depth in the areas that matter most: a Data and Analytics Centre of Excellence in Bhubaneswar, a Digital and Payments Center of Excellence in Vijayawada, and an AI Centre of Excellence that is driving applied AI adoption across the group.

A deliberate choice we’ve made is to build these centres in non-metro cities like Bhubaneswar and Vijayawada — we believe deeply in developing technology talent outside the traditional metro hubs, and these cities have given us access to exceptional engineers who are hungry to work on hard, meaningful problems. These are not theoretical units — they’re operational centres that are actively building and deploying the models, pipelines, and frameworks that power initiatives like Digital Transformation, FINSTAX, KFINSHIELD, and our intelligent document processing systems. The technology we’re building is only as strong as the people behind it, and these centres ensure a sustainable, specialised talent pipeline aligned with our long-term roadmap.

The overarching theme is clear: KFin is building the infrastructure for India’s next two decades of capital market growth — and increasingly, for global markets as well. Every initiative we’re planning is in service of that mission.