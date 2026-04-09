Star Union Dai-ichi Life Insurance’s AI voice bot push signals a larger shift in insurance CX playbooks

Star Union Dai-ichi Life Insurance (SUD Life) has strengthened its customer experience with the deployment of a proprietary AI-enabled voice bot and a series of operations-led enhancements to improve service efficiency. The Voice Bot is designed to bridge the gap between the insurer and its customers by enabling faster access to policy-related information, quicker service resolution, and reducing reliance on manual touchpoints. These initiatives support the company’s goal of making insurance simpler and more accessible to customers across life stages.

The AI-powered voice bot is a significant addition to SUD Life’s technology-led customer experience transformation, as the company eyes deeper insurance penetration in the country. Available in 2 Indian languages—English and Hindi and offering 24×7 assistance, the Voice Bot simplifies insurance interactions by helping customers access policy details, check premiums due and payment status, and get answers to policy-related queries and services, and the Voice Bot will help you raise the service requests. It supports existing policyholders with faster servicing while also assisting new customers with product information.

By reducing reliance on human intervention, the innovation reduces wait times and delivers accurate information, thereby enhancing service efficiency and customer trust.

For SUD Life, the initiative reflects its focus on leveraging automation and conversational AI to create seamless, scalable, and efficient service models. Complementing this innovation, SUD Life has bolstered its backend operations to ensure faster and more efficient service delivery. Increased adoption of ECS and auto-debit mandates have streamlined premium collections, reduced policy lapses, and improved persistency ratios.

Process automation in payouts, including workflow-enabled systems and auto-receipting of online renewal premiums, has minimized manual errors, ensured timely premium updates, and reduced administrative burden for both customers and service teams.

SUD Life has also simplified its operations to enable a clearer and more transparent premium handling process that is aligned with the recent regulatory and tax changes. Further enhancing its customer-first approach, SUD Life’s “You Matter” wellness and self-service app serves as an integrated platform that allows policyholders to seamlessly access policy details and self-service options but also gain from wellness tips such as guided yoga and fitness sessions.

Together, these digital and operational enhancements reflect a shift towards a more customer-centric insurance ecosystem that goes beyond traditional servicing.

“At SUD Life, we are constantly innovating to enhance customer experience and strengthen feedback mechanisms as we take insurance to the hinterland. Our focus is not just on leveraging technology, but also on making it simple even for those who are not tech-savvy. We will continue to drive operational improvements to make insurance more affordable and accessible, while ensuring that more people are financially protected,” said Abhay Tewari MD & CEO, SUD Life.