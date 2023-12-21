Our Five Key Elements of Digital Transformation Includes Digitisation, Process Amplification, Self-service Provisioning, Automation, and Metrics Automation: Rajesh Kumar, CIO, LTIMindtree

In a recent interview with Rajesh Kumar, Chief Information Officer, LTIMindtree, conducted by Express Computer, Kumar delved into the transformative digital initiatives undertaken by the organisation. Following the merger of LTI and Mindtree, forming LTIMindtree, Kumar highlighted the successful integration of diverse digital ecosystems within a consolidated framework in just five months. The post-merger strategy focused on five key elements of digital transformation, including digitisation, process amplification, self-service provisioning, automation, and metrics automation.

Please talk about some of your recent digital initiatives at LTIMindtree.

Following the recent launch of our organisation, a significant digital initiative occurred as LTI and Mindtree combined forces to form LTIMindtree. Merging two substantial digital ecosystems and establishing a unified, multibillion-dollar entity was a complex undertaking. With both organisations operating independently at a considerable scale, the challenge was to seamlessly integrate systems and data within a consolidated framework. Remarkably, we accomplished this task in a record time of just five months. Starting from the announcement on November 14, 2022, we were operating as a single organisation from a systems perspective by April. Our post-merger strategy focused on consolidation and transmission, with a well-defined approach to digital transformation comprising five key elements.

The first element involves digitisation/digitalisation, emphasising the conversion of non-digitised processes and the enhancement of existing digital elements. Process amplification is the second element, targeting the simplification of intricate processes by eliminating inefficiencies, such as excessive approvals. The third element is self-service on-demand provisioning, aiming to empower individuals within the organisation to independently access digital assets without hindrance from IT. Automation takes centre stage as the fourth element, focusing on streamlining processes through automation and operationalisation. The fifth and final element is metrics automation, emphasising the establishment of a system where data entry is minimised, and the digital ecosystem autonomously generates metrics that contribute to a comprehensive data visualisation. This collective approach culminates in the achievement of our digital transformation goals.

Are you currently leveraging the benefits of artificial intelligence and machine learning?

Certainly, we’ve traversed a considerable journey with AI and ML over the months, leveraging their capabilities. However, the real transformative shift occurred in the past year following the announcement of ChatGPT, marking the era of generative AI. The landscape of AI has distinct phases, pre- and post-generative AI, and the difference is profound. In the pre-generative AI era, we worked with narrow artificial intelligence, focusing on specific domains, be it flight data or trend forecasting within limited contexts. Common sense was considered elusive for computers. Enter generative AI, and everything changes. Now, computers, having digested the entire internet, appear to possess common sense. The advent of ChatGPT has elevated language understanding and natural language processing (NLP) to unprecedented levels. While we efficiently utilised narrow intelligence in the pre-generative AI era, the strategy for the post-generative AI phase is distinctly different. We have only scratched the surface of generative AI’s potential, and the excitement within the industry is palpable. Despite being in the early stages, the slew of products introduced in just one year since ChatGPT’s inception is a testament to its rapid adoption and transformative capabilities. The journey has just begun, and the prospects for generative AI adoption are expected to unfold swiftly.

What is your vision for the upcoming six months? Please share any technological initiatives that you are considering for implementation.

We have a comprehensive strategy for our digital journey encompassing digitalisation, process simplification, self-service provisioning, metrics automation, and the integration of generative AI. Each aspect of this strategy is backed by dedicated projects. In the realm of digitalisation, the focus is on digitising non-digital elements and enhancing existing digital processes. Process simplification involves streamlining intricate processes, eliminating unnecessary complexities, and ensuring operational efficiency. Self-service provisioning aims to empower users by allowing them to independently access and utilise digital assets, whether it’s providing guest Wi-Fi access or enabling development teams to request server resources seamlessly. Metrics automation, a pivotal element, seeks to eradicate the need for data preparation before executive reviews, making data visualisation instantaneous and connected to relevant sources. Additionally, the integration of generative AI spans both level one and level two use cases. Level one emphasises convenience, while level two delves into more intricate business-backed scenarios, aiming to enhance efficiency and overcome bottlenecks through thorough process exploration. The intention is to transition from sheer amazement at the technology to its practical implementation, propelling us forward in our digital journey.

As a Chief Information Technology Officer or as a tech enthusiast, what is that one technological innovation that you are particularly proud of?

Reflecting on various significant phases of my journey in technology, the answer to your question would evolve at each juncture. As a lifelong technologist predominantly involved in hands-on development, the thrill of web services in the early 2000s was unparalleled. The prospect of enabling programs to communicate seamlessly, regardless of their underlying technologies, marked a groundbreaking advancement. Subsequently, the advent of mobile technology, especially post the iPhone era around 2007, was another game-changer. The ability to bring usable enterprise applications to people’s fingertips, sometimes making mobile the primary mode of use, was truly remarkable.

Cloud technology emerged as a standout innovation around the same time, offering not only the convenience of setting up data centres with a click but also the fascinating concept of infrastructure as code. The power to write a software program resulting in the creation of infrastructure was transformative, unlocking unprecedented automation capabilities. During this period, I was engaged in product engineering for an organisation, where we developed a product called Escape, leveraging the concept of infrastructure as code. Following this, the accessibility of machine learning (ML) became a significant milestone, further pushing the boundaries of what technology could achieve.

Presently, the spotlight is on generative AI, representing the latest frontier of innovation. The continuous evolution of technology ensures that there’s always something new and exciting happening in the field. From the golden days of Java, where the ability to compile a program and run it on any machine felt like magic, to the present, technology has indeed come a long way, and its impact remains fundamental to our lives. The perpetual innovation in technology ensures that those of us in the tech space are consistently thrilled and engaged.