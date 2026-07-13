From AI tools to AI teammates: The agentic shift at work

By Dr. Pavankumar Gurazada, Associate Director – AI/Data Science, Great Learning

AI is no longer just a tool that responds to prompts. It is becoming a teammate that can plan, act, and improve outcomes with minimal supervision. This is the agentic shift: AI systems can now manage multi-step workflows, access tools, and adapt in real time, fundamentally altering how work is performed. While this evolution is not uniform across roles, affecting data professionals, developers, and business leaders differently, the core demand is consistent. Professionals must transition from task execution to strategic orchestration, where the greatest value lies in guiding systems, validating their outputs, and taking ownership of the final decisions.

From Execution to Delegation

This shift from execution to delegation is redefining productivity. Previously, professionals used AI for isolated tasks like drafting content. Today, agentic AI can handle entire workflows, from breaking down problems to refining outputs with minimal human input. A developer moves from writing code line-by-line to architecting systems that integrate AI, while a business leader must apply critical judgment to AI-generated insights before acting on them. This trend is accelerating. Deloitte notes that nearly 60% of executives now use AI for decision support, and Gartner projects that by 2027, half of all business decisions will be augmented or automated. The implication is clear: the most crucial skill is no longer task completion, but ensuring that AI-driven outcomes are accurate, relevant, and responsible.

Why Generic AI Skills Are Not Enough

As AI becomes deeply embedded in our daily work, basic familiarity with tools is not enough. The impact of AI is highly role-dependent, demanding a nuanced understanding that generic literacy cannot provide.

This creates a false sense of competence, where professionals can generate outputs without being equipped to evaluate them. For instance, a data professional must understand model bias, a developer must consider long-term scalability, and a business leader must question the assumptions behind an AI-driven forecast. The real advantage lies in combining deep domain expertise with AI fluency tailored to one’s specific function. Learning must evolve from broad, horizontal exposure to deep, vertical mastery.

How Roles Are Evolving

This evolution is already reshaping key roles. For data and AI professionals, agentic systems automate tasks like data preprocessing and model tuning, allowing them to focus on higher-value work such as validating outputs and interpreting results in a business context. For business leaders, AI is now an active participant in decision-making, generating real-time forecasts and strategic suggestions. This elevates their role from overseeing processes to applying judgment and ensuring accountability. For developers, the focus shifts from writing code to building intelligent, reliable, and secure systems that integrate multiple AI agents.

Why Structured Learning Matters Now

However, as AI becomes more capable, a critical risk emerges: many professionals are beginning to rely on AI without understanding its mechanics, assuming that a plausible output is a correct one. In reality, generating an answer and validating it are two different skills. AI can produce results that appear accurate even when they are flawed, and without strong fundamentals, these errors are difficult to detect.

This is not just a technical challenge. A marketer must still judge if an AI-generated strategy is sound, and a finance leader must understand the assumptions behind an AI-driven model. The responsibility for correctness always remains with the human professional.

This is precisely where structured learning becomes indispensable. An effective learning journey builds conceptual clarity first before moving to practical application. It combines expert-led instruction with hands-on experience and real-world problem-solving, ensuring professionals understand not just how to use AI, but its limitations and risks. In an environment of infinite AI-generated information, structure is the key differentiator. Professionals who invest in structured learning are equipped to question outputs, identify errors, and make informed decisions.

The Rise of the AI-Native Professional

This new landscape is giving rise to the “AI-native professional”, an individual defined not by tool proficiency but by their ability to collaborate with intelligent systems. They delegate effectively, apply domain expertise to validate outputs, and adapt to new technologies without relying on them blindly. As organisations seek talent, the focus is shifting from a candidate’s ability to operate AI to their capacity to govern it. In this context, demonstrated expertise from a structured learning program becomes more valuable than ever.

The Future Belongs to the AI-Ready, Not the AI-Aware

The transition from AI tools to AI teammates is here. It demands that professionals evolve from executors to orchestrators who can guide and validate AI-driven outcomes. For individuals, this requires a commitment to deep, structured learning that builds both capability and judgment.

For organisations, it means rethinking how talent is developed. The future will be led not by those who simply use AI, but by those who wield it with clarity, responsibility, and true expertise.