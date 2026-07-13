Keysight delivers new high-performance 4x100GE network cybersecurity test platform

Keysight Technologies announced the APS-ONE-400, a modular network cybersecurity test platform. This new 4x100GE platform significantly boosts performance for Layer 4-7 traffic, encrypted traffic, and Elephant Flow traffic all within a 1 rack unit (RU) system. It enables network equipment manufacturers (NEMs), service providers, and data centre operators to validate demanding scenarios while lowering overall infrastructure requirements.

The growing complexity and volume of network loads — including legitimate and malicious traffic, post-quantum cryptography (PQC)-encrypted traffic, Zero Trust Network Access (ZTNA), and the Elephant Flow transmissions common in AI and large language model (LLM) workloads — require network equipment manufacturers (NEMs), service providers, and data centre operators to validate that their solutions can withstand these demands prior to deployment. However, this often requires multiple specialised test tools that can drive up costs and consume limited lab resources.

To address this challenge, Keysight developed the APS-ONE-400 appliance, an addition to its APS-100/400GE hardware family. The new modular, scalable 4x100GE network application and cybersecurity test platform generates hyperscale Layer 4-7 traffic, PQC-encrypted Transport Layer Security (TLS) throughput, security strikes, and ZTNA test capabilities — all within a compact 1RU footprint that improves lab efficiency.

The APS-ONE-400 4x100GE test platform offers the following benefits:

– Increased performance and efficiency: Delivers 400 gigabits per second (Gbps) Layer 4-7 throughput, 380 Gbps of hardware-accelerated encrypted TLS throughput, 95 Gbps Elephant Flow throughput, and the latest security strikes in a compact 1RU platform that minimises rack space, cooling, and power consumption.

– Compatibility and flexibility: Deploy as a stand-alone appliance or seamlessly integrate with existing deployments of Keysight’s APS-100/400GE series, including APS-M8400, APS-M1010, and APS-ONE-100. With APS-ONE-400’s fanout support for 100/25/10GE, the platform accommodates a range of critical network speeds.

– Hyperscale performance: When paired with the APS-M8400 appliance or APS-M1010 management controller, the APS-ONE-400 enables hyperscale testbeds that emulate the rigorous demands of data centrer and service provider environments. The platform can generate up to 16 terabits per second (Tbps) of Layer 4-7 traffic, 20 billion concurrent connections, 15 Tbps of TLS traffic, and 25 million TLS connections per second.

– Modular, scalable solution: Designed as a “pay-as-you-grow” solution, the APS-ONE-400 lets users support current test needs while retaining the flexibility to scale up capacity as requirements evolve.

Ram Periakaruppan, Vice President and General Manager, Keysight’s Network Test and Security Solutions, said: “The exponential growth of data transfers and bandwidth demands generated by AI and machine learning workloads is putting unprecedented strain on data centre, service provider, and enterprise network infrastructures. Continuously validating that networks can handle these challenges without compromising security requires realistic, hyperscale, traffic emulation capabilities. Keysight’s modular APS-ONE-400 compute node delivers new heights in realism, emulating the traffic flows associated with generative AI models and agentic applications at hyperscale, including the huge Elephant Flow datasets common to LLM training use cases and PQC-encrypted traffic flows, all in a compact form factor that conserves critical lab resources.”