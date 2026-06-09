From footage to foresight: The AI transformation of video telematics

By Soumik Ukil, Co-Founder & CEO, LightMetrics

India’s logistics and transportation sector is generating more data than ever before. Commercial fleets today operate with dashcams, in-cabin cameras, GPS trackers, and connected telematics systems that capture every journey in remarkable detail. As fleet operators continue investing in digital technologies, the volume of video and operational data being generated across the transportation ecosystem is growing exponentially.

Yet despite these investments, many fleet operators continue to face a fundamental challenge: how to convert massive volumes of video footage into timely, actionable insights that improve safety and operational performance.

The Growing Data Challenge

The rapid adoption of video telematics has been driven by declining hardware costs, improved connectivity, and increasing emphasis on road safety. According to the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways, India recorded over 1.72 lakh road fatalities in 2023, highlighting the urgent need for technologies that can help fleets identify and mitigate risk before incidents occur.

Today, large fleets can generate thousands of video-based alerts every day, ranging from harsh braking and rapid acceleration to distracted driving, lane departures, and forward collision warnings. While these alerts provide visibility into vehicle activity, they also create a new operational challenge: determining which incidents truly require attention.

For many fleet management teams, reviewing video footage remains a largely manual process. As alert volumes increase, the ability to investigate every event becomes increasingly difficult, creating a gap between collecting information and generating meaningful insight.

Why Video Data Needs Context

Unlike structured data such as GPS coordinates, fuel consumption records, or engine diagnostics, video data is inherently unstructured. A video clip can show what happened, but it rarely explains why it happened.

Consider a harsh braking event. Did the driver react suddenly because another vehicle cut into their lane? Were they avoiding an unexpected obstacle? Or was the event the result of unsafe driving behaviour?

Similarly, a forward collision warning may indicate a genuine near-miss, or it may simply be triggered by temporary road conditions that pose little actual risk. Without context, fleet managers are often left to interpret events manually.

This challenge is amplified by the limitations of many early-generation AI systems. Rule-based detection models often generate large volumes of low-confidence alerts, forcing operations teams to spend significant time investigating events that may not represent meaningful risk.

Industry estimates suggest that false-positive rates can exceed 60% in some video safety deployments. The result is alert fatigue. When every alert appears urgent, it becomes increasingly difficult to identify the incidents that genuinely require intervention.

The Shift from Detection to Understanding

Advances in artificial intelligence are enabling a new generation of video telematics platforms that go beyond event detection to provide contextual understanding. Modern AI systems can analyse driver behaviour, vehicle movement, traffic patterns, and environmental conditions simultaneously. Instead of treating every event equally, they assess the likelihood and severity of risk before escalating incidents for review.

This evolution is helping fleets move from reactive monitoring to proactive risk management. Rather than overwhelming operations teams with hundreds of alerts, intelligent systems can prioritize a smaller set of high-confidence events that warrant immediate attention. The distinction is significant. A fleet receiving 12 high-confidence alerts in a day is far more likely to investigate and act on all 12 than a fleet receiving 200 low-confidence notifications requiring manual verification.

What Makes Video Intelligence Actionable?

For video telematics to deliver measurable business value, insights must translate into action. The first requirement is precision. Fleet managers need confidence that the alerts reaching them represent genuine safety risks rather than routine driving behaviour. Reducing unnecessary alerts allows teams to focus resources where intervention is most needed.

The second requirement is workflow integration. Identifying risky behaviour creates value only when those insights can be translated into coaching conversations, safety initiatives, and operational improvements. Research across fleet safety programs consistently shows that driver coaching is most effective when delivered within 48 hours of an event, while the behaviour remains fresh and actionable.

The third requirement is trust. Drivers and operators must feel confident that video intelligence systems are being used to improve safety and performance rather than simply increasing oversight. Clear governance policies, controlled access to footage, and responsible AI practices are becoming essential components of successful deployments.

The Future of Fleet Intelligence

India’s transportation sector is entering a new phase where safety, compliance, operational resilience, and efficiency are becoming strategic priorities. As digital adoption accelerates, competitive advantage will no longer come from deploying more cameras or collecting more footage.

Instead, it will come from the ability to transform raw video data into meaningful intelligence that supports faster decisions, stronger safety outcomes, and more efficient fleet operations.

The next evolution of video telematics will be defined not by how much information is captured, but by how effectively that information is interpreted and applied. Organizations that embrace this shift will move beyond visibility toward something far more valuable: foresight.

In an increasingly connected transportation ecosystem, the fleets that succeed will be those that can turn every kilometre travelled into actionable intelligence.