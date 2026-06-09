Oil India and Kellton advance Intelligent Oilfield operations with the successful launch of large-scale digital wellhead monitoring system

Kellton, an AI-led digital transformation and enterprise technology consulting company, today announced the successful launch of a large-scale digital wellhead monitoring initiative for Oil India Limited (OIL), India’s second-largest national oil and gas company. Powered by Kellton’s proprietary Optima Digital Oilfield Platform, the initiative was formally launched under the leadership of Dr. Ranjit Rath, Chairman and Managing Director, Oil India Limited. Kellton was awarded the implementation contract, valued at approximately $2.5 Million, in December 2024.

Beyond real-time monitoring, the Optima platform establishes a scalable digital foundation for next-generation oilfield operations, enabling capabilities such as AI-driven production analytics, predictive maintenance, intelligent workflow automation, integrated asset lifecycle management, and digital twin environments.

This initiative marks a major milestone in Oil India Limited’s (OIL) digital transformation journey, bringing real-time data from 77 production wells across 46 plinths onto Kellton’s Optima Platform — an end-to-end integrated digital oilfield ecosystem. Delivered within a six-month implementation timeline, the deployment spans a fully integrated edge-to-cloud monitoring environment built on 482 field devices, including 390 wireless and wired sensors and gauges, secure telemetry gateways, and solar-powered infrastructure. Together, these underpin production intelligence capabilities designed to enhance operational visibility and decision-making across critical field operations. The solution incorporates Emerson field instrumentation and AWS cloud infrastructure within the broader technology stack supporting the Optima platform.

Official statement by Oil India Limited : “As Oil India Limited continues to advance towards digital transformation and modernize production operations, partnering with organizations that bring both deep industry expertise and proven execution capabilities is critical. Kellton demonstrated a strong understanding of our operational requirements and successfully delivered a robust production monitoring platform within the scheduled timeline. The Optima platform has significantly enhanced visibility across our field operations, enabling more informed decision-making, enhanced operational efficiency, and greater performance transparency. Equally important, Optima provides a scalable and future-ready foundation to support our ongoing optimization and innovation initiatives. We greatly value this partnership with Kellton and appreciate their commitment, professionalism, and contribution in helping us accelerate our digital transformation journey.”

Ramana Palisetti, Global Director (Energy BU), Kellton, said: “We are proud to partner with Oil India on this important milestone and support its vision of building smarter, more connected, and increasingly intelligent energy operations. Designed specifically for upstream oil and gas environments, Optima enables operators to unify field data, monitor production assets in real time, automate operational workflows, and generate predictive production insights through AI-driven analytics. By combining edge intelligence, cloud-native scalability, and centralized operational visibility, the platform helps energy enterprises improve production efficiency, accelerate decision-making, and build a scalable foundation for the future of intelligent oilfield operations.”

Built on a cloud-native architecture with industrial IoT and edge intelligence, the Optima platform has demonstrated successful deployments across energy enterprises in India, the United States, Saudi Arabia, Libya, Iraq, Peru, Ecuador, and various other locations.