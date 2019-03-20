We are working with some of the best tech partners: Chaitanya Chinchlikar, CTO, Whistling Woods International

Mumbai based Whistling Woods International is one of Asia’s premier film, communication and creative arts institute. The infrastructure at Whistling Woods has been designed and developed considering every aspect of film-making. The institute takes great pride in its technical facilities, which are at par with international standards. There are two focus areas for digital implementations at the institution.

Within academics: Whistling Woods International has been a market leader for about a decade and a half to ensure that the latest in technology is being implemented for students, in order for them to execute, learn and excel so that once they graduate they are about six months to a year ahead of the industry standards, says Chaitanya Chinchlikar, Chief Technology Officer & Vice President, Business Development, Whistling Woods International. “At the moment, we are working with some of the best tech partners in the media and entertainment space such as Sony, Apple, Google, Red Cameras, Adobe and many more. We also have some of the best brands in the new age space of virtual reality, VFX, sound design, animation and many more. Our aim is to build a roadmap for our students to be able to be ahead of the curve so that when they start their careers they can take the industry forward,” he adds.

To make the teaching methodology better: At the institute’s digital library a lot of teaching happens through audio visuals; a significant number of feature films, short films and other forms of visual content has been digitalised. “This aids our teachers to get access to the content whenever required for educational purposes,” remarks Chinchlikar.

He mentions that almost the entire campus is structured to be tapeless, wireless and completely digital, “We also have an on-campus learning management system which enables students to see their assignments online, keep a track of their attendance records and it also enables them to submit their work online.”

Informing how the institution is providing an interactive learning environment for students, Chinchlikar states, “Being able to cut down on classroom time wastage, audio visual content is shared online so that multiple students get access to the material shared in order for them to get feedback and ask questions. This also enhances and smoothens out classroom experience. Almost all our computers are in sync with the latest in technology in order to ensure that students don’t have to compromise on their learning experience.”

The Learning Management System is one of the innovative implementations rolled out. Teaching, learning, assignment submission and attendance system is now completely online. “The Learning Management System also helps teachers grade and access assignments better. This system helps eliminate any offline errors and mistakes that can happen. It has been a life changer to help streamline our systems better,” says Chinchlikar.

Many new technologies are being introduced into spheres of film making, animation, journalism and many other courses that the institute offers.

Sharing his thoughts about how technology is making a difference in the education sector, he says, “In academics almost every month there is something new vis a vis VFX, SFX, etc. Cameras are getting upgraded almost every day. Computing will continue to get faster. Virtual reality is taking off in a big way and there will be a lot to see in the decades that follow. There will be newer technologies that will be implemented on the backend when everything goes digital. There will be audio over IP, video over IP. All analogues will be replaced with their digital counterparts. There will be bigger transformations that one will be witnessing in the teaching methodology as well. A lot of AI will start entering academia.”

He also believes that one will be able to work on neural network building; feedback shared with students will be better streamlined. Also, educationists will be able to analyse student submissions better. “Facial recognition will also be implemented into education, streamlining systems such as attendance and various other things. The teacher’s role is going to change significantly over the next decade thanks to a drastic evolution in IT,” he avers.

As the new generation starts entering higher education, there will be a big change in the way in which these youngsters learn and this will eventually change the manner in which education is being imparted, feels Chinchlikar. “One needs to have teachers that are able to impart knowledge through newer modes of communication in order to streamline systems and spread information and knowledge through modes that are more conducive in nature with the changing times and AI is going to play a huge role in education vis a vis imparting education,” he concludes.

