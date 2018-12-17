India Post launches e-market place for rural entrepreneurs

Minister of State for Communications (lndependent Charge) Manoj Sinha has launched the e-commerce portal of the Department of Posts (DoP), which will provide an e-market place to sellers, especially rural artisans, self-help groups, women entrepreneurs, state and central PSUs, autonomous bodies, etc, to sell their products across the country. The small and local sellers, who have been largely left behind in the e-commerce space will now, by leveraging the vast physical and IT network of DoP, be able to maximise their reach and retailing power.

The buyers can access the products of their choice displayed by sellers on the portal and place online orders by making digital payments. The products will be shipped through Speed Post.

Sinha also launched the internet banking facility for Post Office Savings Bank (POSB) customers which are under Core Banking Solution (CBS). Now, around 17 crore POSB accounts will be intra-operable and customers can also transfer funds online to RD and PPF accounts of post offices. This facility will help customers to do their transactions without physically visiting post offices.

The minister also launched the revamped website of lndia Post during the function. Sinha said, “These initiatives are in keeping with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of bringing governance to the doorstep of our citizens.”

If you have an interesting article / experience / case study to share, please get in touch with us at editors@expresscomputeronline.com