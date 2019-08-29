Amit Nayyar to lead financial services business at Paytm

Digital payments company Paytm has appointed ex-Goldman executive Amit Nayyar as President, financial services business. Reporting to Vijay Shekhar Sharma, Founder and CEO of Paytm, Nayyar will lead the company’s efforts to further its footprint in lending, insurance, wealth management and broking businesses, the company said in a statement.

“As we focus on expanding our offerings in financial services, we are excited to welcome Amit to the Paytm team. His experience and track record in the BFSI sector will help us accelerate our vision of bringing new-age Financial Services to Indians,” said Sharma.

An MBA graduate from IIM-Bangalore, Nayyar worked for Goldman Sachs from 2009-2016. He has also worked with BoFA Merrill Lynch as senior member of the Financial Institutions Group.

“I am thrilled to be part of the team that has transformed digital payments and leading the paradigm shift in financial services,” said Nayyar.

Gearing up for the next phase of growth in consumer Internet and financial services, digital payments player Paytm on August 19 announced the promotion of its Chief Financial Officer Madhur Deora as the company’s President.

