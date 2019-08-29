Blue Prism launches RPA community targeting Global Capability Centers

Blue Prism announced the launch of its online Robotic Process Automation (RPA) community for RPA practitioners and stakeholders in Global Capability Centers (GCCs) in India. This is the first global RPA community dedicated to supporting the experts and professionals running GCCs.

The India GCC Community aims to provide a forum for its members to share information and learn best practices for deploying and scaling Blue Prism. India is also the preferred destination for setting up GCCs among the world’s leading multinational corporations; the country has over 1,800 GCCs currently operational.

Blue Prism India Managing Director Peter Gartenberg said, “GCCs were the first adopters of strategic, enterprise-scale RPA in India, as offered by Blue Prism. We believe India’s GCCs will continue to be strong adopters of our connected-RPA platform and make it a cornerstone for their global digital transformation initiatives.”

A recent report published by Nasscom and Zinnov revealed that the global capacity centre (GCC) business in India touched the $28.3 billion mark in 2018-19, with a CAGR of 10 per cent during this period. India remains a key global priority for Blue Prism as the company remains an RPA leader in the GCC segment. This segment is also a forerunner for implementing large scale Blue Prism connected-RPA solutions in the country.

“Blue Prism has been building a significant presence in India in order to better serve the GCC community. In order to offer local support, we’ve established our global field operations, which includes customer support, professional services, customer success, academic and sales alliances as well as marketing here in India. The community will not only host separate industry-specific user groups but also facilitate discussions and meet-ups for RPA practitioners, professionals and innovators,” Gartenberg added.

This announcement falls on the heels of Blue Prism’s acquisition of Thoughtonomy, which will further extend its RPA capabilities on Microsoft Azure while helping out customers in key regions, including India.

According to Gartner, RPA is the fastest-growing software subsegment, with year- over-year growth of more than 63 per cent in 2018. Gartner estimates that 60 percent of organizations with a revenue of more than $1 billion will have deployed RPA tools by the end of the year. By the end of 2022, 85 percent of large and very large organizations will have deployed some form of RPA. The growth in adoption will be driven by average RPA prices decreasing by approximately 10 percent to 15 percent by 2019.

As multinational corporations look to adopt intelligent automation and new AI capabilities, GCCs can provide technology leadership and drive this transformation. The Blue Prism community allows members to find others with shared RPA objectives and engage with them in real time over topics related to RPA implementations in GCCs.

The community also allows members to search and network with other members in the same role, industry or discipline. In addition, members can design and host their own RPA user groups, as well as join webinars or regional events to get product insights. The community will also host latest information on upcoming RPA events, hackathons, and demos.

“Our goal is to promote sharing of RPA best practices and knowledge and guidance transfer with colleagues and peers. The Blue Prism Community will enable its member professionals to both contribute as well as capitalize on ideas that accelerate time to value and maximize return on investment,” said Gartenberg.

