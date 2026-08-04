Agile Robots acquires a majority stake in XNG Automation

AI-powered robotics company Agile Robots SE has acquired a majority stake in XNG Automation, strengthening its presence in India’s fast-growing manufacturing sector and expanding its ability to deliver robotics and factory automation solutions across the country.

The investment is aimed at combining Agile Robots’ AI-enabled robotics hardware and software with XNG Automation’s expertise in factory automation, system integration and intralogistics to address the increasing demand for intelligent manufacturing solutions in India.

Commenting on the investment, Rory Sexton, executive director, Agile Robots, said, “Investing in and partnering with XNG Automation further strengthens Agile Robots’ position in the rapidly growing Indian manufacturing sector. It will enable us to access and serve more customers. Combining our advanced robotic hardware and AI software with XNG’s deep integration expertise means we can better support Indian manufacturing’s transition towards intelligent, AI-enabled production.”

Rakesh Bhat, CEO, XNG Automation, added, “This collaboration with Agile Robots SE strengthens XNG Automation with world-class manufacturing expertise, resources and global capabilities, enabling it to better serve customers and scale rapidly across India.”

Strengthening India’s automation ecosystem

Founded in 2018 as a spin-off from the German Aerospace Center (DLR), Agile Robots has expanded rapidly and has deployed more than 20,000 robotic solutions globally across industries including automotive and consumer electronics.

The company is increasingly focused on physical AI, integrating artificial intelligence with robotics to optimise end-to-end manufacturing systems. Its portfolio includes products such as the Agile Hand, a dexterous robotic gripper, and Agile ONE, an industrial humanoid robot designed for manufacturing environments.

Through its investment in XNG Automation, Agile Robots will leverage the Indian company’s local engineering and system integration capabilities to deliver AI-powered robotics solutions to manufacturers across the country.

Expanding footprint in India

The transaction builds on Agile Robots’ growing investments in India. In 2024, the company established a high-tech manufacturing facility in Chennai and opened its regional headquarters in Bengaluru, positioning India as a strategic market for its global expansion.

Bengaluru-based XNG Automation, which employs around 200 people, specialises in factory and intralogistics automation, machine vision and industrial system integration. The company serves sectors including automotive, electric vehicles, consumer electronics and e-commerce and counts organisations such as Bosch and Toyota among its customers.

With the partnership, Agile Robots aims to combine its AI-driven robotics technologies with XNG’s implementation capabilities to help Indian manufacturers accelerate automation, improve production efficiency and adopt intelligent manufacturing systems as the country’s industrial sector continues to modernise.