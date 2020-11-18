Atos collaborates with C-DAC to deliver India’s fastest HPC-AI Supercomputer

Read Article

Atos, a global leader in digital transformation, today announces that the “PARAM Siddhi – AI”, India’s fastest HPC-AI supercomputer, at the C-DAC (Centre for Development of Advanced Computing), an organidation under MEITY (Ministry of Electronics & Information Technology, Government of India) is ranked 63 on the TOP500 ranking, making it officially India’s largest and fastest supercomputer.

As the integration partner, Atos, and experts from C-DAC ensured that the system was implemented and operationalized in an optimal timeframe. Named ‘PARAM Siddhi – AI’, this initiative is established with focus on Artificial Intelligence (AI) computing under the National Supercomputing Mission (NSM), an initiative jointly steered by Ministry of Electronics and IT (MeitY) and Department of Science and Technology (DST), Government of India to strengthen national technological capabilities in High Performance Computing.’

“The state-of-the-art largest HPC-AI infrastructure of the country PARAM Siddhi – AI, equipped with the latest Next Generation technologies and C-DAC indigenous solutions implemented under National Supercomputing Mission will be dedicated for research to the Academia, Scientific and Research Community, MSMEs, Industry and the Start-ups encompassing all the areas of Artificial Intelligence including Natural Language Processing, Surveillance and Image Processing, Automotive industry, Healthcare, Robotics, Computer Vision, Recommender Systems, Education, Agriculture, Space, Defence and National Security. With C-DAC three decades expertise AI and HPC, it will result in developing innovative indigenous solutions, products and ecosystem creation for the country in line with the Atmanirbhar Bharat initiative of the Government of India.” said Dr. Hemant Darbari, Director General, C-DAC.

“We are proud to be working with C-DAC to deliver the largest and fastest HPC-AI infrastructure in India.” said Pierre Barnabé, Senior Executive Vice-President, Head of Big Data & Cybersecurity at Atos. “This powerful machine combined with our experience and AI capabilities, and those of the experts at C-DAC, will give researchers the computing power and AI tools and expertise required to empower new scientific breakthroughs.”

