Express Computer


Home  »  Videos  »  Webinars  »  [email protected]: How Digital EHS solutions can help build safer and efficient workplaces

[email protected]: How Digital EHS solutions can help build safer and efficient workplaces

VideoWebinarsVideos
By SAP - Yash Technologies
0 12
Read Article

In this video:

+ Welcome note by Rajeev Singh, VP & Business Head – Strategic Industries, SAP
+ Employee Health & Safety by Christian Polivka, Director, EHS Solution Management, SAP SE
+[email protected]’ : Building Resilient Workplace by Yogesh Nagpal, Global Head – EHS CoE, YASH Technologies
+ Customer Lens: Panoramic view of our EHS policies by Venkat N, Vice President – IT, Olam


If you have an interesting article / experience / case study to share, please get in touch with us at [email protected]

Advertisement

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

SAP - Yash Technologies
Subscribe to our newsletter
Sign up here to get the latest news, updates delivered directly to your inbox.
You can unsubscribe at any time
You might also like More from author

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Know how to Improve Citizen Services in the "New Normal"
Register Now
close-image