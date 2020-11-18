Read Article

In this video:

+ Welcome note by Rajeev Singh, VP & Business Head – Strategic Industries, SAP

+ Employee Health & Safety by Christian Polivka, Director, EHS Solution Management, SAP SE

+ ‘[email protected]’ : Building Resilient Workplace by Yogesh Nagpal, Global Head – EHS CoE, YASH Technologies

+ Customer Lens: Panoramic view of our EHS policies by Venkat N, Vice President – IT, Olam

If you have an interesting article / experience / case study to share, please get in touch with us at [email protected]