[email protected]: How Digital EHS solutions can help build safer and efficient workplaces
In this video:
+ Welcome note by Rajeev Singh, VP & Business Head – Strategic Industries, SAP
+ Employee Health & Safety by Christian Polivka, Director, EHS Solution Management, SAP SE
+ ‘[email protected]’ : Building Resilient Workplace by Yogesh Nagpal, Global Head – EHS CoE, YASH Technologies
+ Customer Lens: Panoramic view of our EHS policies by Venkat N, Vice President – IT, Olam
