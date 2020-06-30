AWS Outposts now in India, to boost data management on-premise

Read Article

Amazon Web Services (AWS) has announced the general availability of its fully-managed service AWS Outposts in India.

AWS Outposts extends AWS infrastructure and services to virtually any data centre, co-location space, or on-premises facility, allowing customers to run AWS compute, storage, database, and other services on-premises, while seamlessly connecting to AWS’s broad array of services in the Cloud.

Customers in India who have workloads that require low latency access to on-premises systems, or have local data processing requirements can benefit from AWS Outposts, the company said in a statement.

“With AWS Outposts, our customers can benefit from the accelerated pace of innovation in the cloud, while securely storing and processing sensitive data on-premises,” said Puneet Chandok, President, Commercial Business, India and South Asia, Amazon Internet Services Private Limited.

With AWS Outposts, customers can use the same AWS APIs, control plane, tools, and hardware on-premises as in the AWS cloud to deliver a truly consistent hybrid experience.

“As AWS Outposts is a fully managed service by AWS, our customers can also focus on their end users and drive innovation that differentiates their businesses, while leaving the responsibility of managing the infrastructure to us,” explained Chandok.

With the new AWS service, customers in India can work with the AWS Partner Network (APN) to leverage their deep experience helping businesses move applications to AWS cloud through all aspects of complex migration projects.

“The ability to serve latency-sensitive applications closer to the customer with AWS Outposts will create a new wave of innovation in enterprise and network applications. As part of our TechMNxt charter, we are excited to partner with an innovator like AWS in this ground-breaking initiative,” said Manish Mangal, CTO, Network Services, Tech Mahindra.

