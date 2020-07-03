BoxEngage.com, An Indian-Alternative Of Tiktok Goes Viral

Read Article

Boxengage.com, which was launched as an Indian-alternative of Tiktok during the lockdown, made by Indian entrepreneurs for India has gone viral – with erstwhile TikTok influencers joining boxengage.com overnight. Also, boxengage.com has seen a massive surge in active-user mark within 24 hours.

Boxengage.com, is specially designed for the requirement of Indian customers wherein both the content creator and visitors can do much more than simply follow or comment on their influencer. Via Boxengage.com, any kind of content creator across all categories can connect with their followers via multiple ways, such as, live streaming, posting videos, or even holding private sessions with their celebs or influencers and this engagement-based platform is making users stick much more on the platform.

Boxengage.com, has been co-founded by Indian entrepreneurs – namely, Mr. Varun Bajaj, Ms. Shivaarti Bajaj, Mr. Vikas Jain (leading technology), Mr. Ankur Saxena (leading business operations).

Mr. Varun Bajaj, Co-Founder of Boxengage.com, who is an experienced Indian digital entrepreneur, stated on the virality of BoxEngage, “Banning these Chinese apps, especially Tiktok is a great step as apart from major data-privacy issues due to a Chinese origin, there was a huge debate around the limited social message of TikTok as a digital product, as the product was made keeping the Chinese mindset in mind.”

“Having said that, we would want to thank the Indian customers and Indian influencers, who have given such a positive response on BoxEngage.com. Our feedback has shown, Boxengage.com is winning over the Chinese-counterpart considering it has been Made in India keeping in mind the requirements of the Indian users. Therefore, Indian-customers virality has evidenced that they have loved Boxengage.com having much-more advanced engagement use-cases, he added”

Currently, boxengage.com, in order to address all privacy concerns, is a website only, and would shortly launch its mobile app.

