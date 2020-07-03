Prama Hikvision Introduces AcuSense Technology for Warehouse Monitoring

Read Article

Warehouses have commonly incorporated video cameras to help catch activity going on in and around the property. But in most cases, when loss is identified, the warehouse manager or security staff turn to the video security system to search for the right footage. The challenge is that there is an ocean of video footage, and sometimes none of it clearly tells what happened. This makes forensic search difficult and time-consuming. In short, conventional video monitoring systems cannot effectively help identify an intrusion event at the time it is happening and thus prevent at the very beginning.

Accurate trespassing alarm

Video monitoring with accurate trespassing alerts on the detection of a human intrusion event will be a great improvement. This is where Prama Hikvision’s AcuSense technology comes in.

Security products equipped with Prama Hikvision’s AcuSense technology automatically send out alerts when a human or a vehicle is detected. With the help of an advanced Deep Learning algorithm, technology precisely distinguishes and categorizes objects into “human,” “vehicle,” and “other.” Alarms triggered by the “other” objects such as a beam of light, an animal, the movement of foliage, etc., are disregarded, leaving the true events which are associated with humans and vehicles for users and security personnel to focus and act. Additionally, related videos are automatically sorted by categories for easier search.

Focused technology in action

So in the warehouse setup, AcuSense cameras are installed to stay alert day and night. If an intruder enters an area of attention, an alarm will be triggered; simultaneously the onsite AcuSense camera produces a flashing light and an auditory warning – which can be pre-recorded – with the aim of frightening the intruder away. This transforms the traditional passive monitoring to active deterrent. At the same time, security staff is notified with an alert on the monitor or on the tablet during patrol. Accordingly, a video clip upon that trespassing event displays what is happening. If needed, security staff can call the police immediately to take action.

Warehouses with an existing Hikvision video monitoring system can easily enjoy the benefits of AcuSense technology without a full system upgrade. If the front-end cameras do not need replacing, warehouses can incorporate either a Hikvision AcuSense NVR or DVR, easily giving them efficient target search on humans and vehicles events. Conversely, if warehouses are looking for a proactive deterrent solution against intrusion activities, AcuSense network cameras can be added or used to replace the legacy cameras at key locations. When anyone passes by, the camera flashes and delivers an audio alarm to ward off the intruder.

The same goes for applications at residences, restricted areas or dangerous areas for example in zoos or scenic spots. It’s also true for central alarm stations, where security staff always depend on accurate alarms to take effective and efficient action. Even the task of searching recorded footage becomes much easier as related videos are automatically sorted into categories labelled human, vehicle, or other events.

