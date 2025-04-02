Century Plyboards India appoints Dr Sandip Pradhan as CIO after his transformative tenure at Exide

In a noteworthy leadership transition within India’s enterprise IT ecosystem, Century Plyboards India Ltd. has appointed Dr Sandip Pradhan as their new Chief Information Officer (CIO).

Dr Pradhan brings over three decades of rich experience in driving digital transformation, business-IT alignment, and enterprise innovation. He spent 27 years with Exide Industries Limited, where he led numerous strategic technology initiatives, including SAP modernisation, AI and analytics adoption, cybersecurity, cloud migration, and Industry 4.0 deployments across manufacturing plants.

A passionate advocate for emerging technologies and the ethical adoption of technology, Dr Pradhan is recognised for his people-centric leadership and his ability to translate complex technologies into tangible business impact. His vision for IT goes beyond operational efficiency, focusing on value creation, cultural transformation, and sustainable innovation.

Reflecting on his new role, Dr Pradhan said, “Joining Century Plyboards is not just about a new position—it’s about contributing to the digital evolution of a respected and dynamic Indian brand. I look forward to working with the team to harness technology for innovation, operational excellence, and long-term value creation.”

His appointment signals Century Plyboards’ commitment to leveraging technology as a key strategic pillar for growth, aligning business objectives with a robust, future-ready digital foundation. With his leadership, the company is poised to accelerate its digital agenda and redefine benchmarks in the manufacturing sector.