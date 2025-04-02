Express Computer

Home  »  News  »  Century Plyboards India appoints Dr Sandip Pradhan as CIO after his transformative tenure at Exide

Century Plyboards India appoints Dr Sandip Pradhan as CIO after his transformative tenure at Exide

News
By Express Computer
Dr Sandip Pradhan
0 3

In a noteworthy leadership transition within India’s enterprise IT ecosystem, Century Plyboards India Ltd. has appointed Dr Sandip Pradhan as their new Chief Information Officer (CIO).

Dr Pradhan brings over three decades of rich experience in driving digital transformation, business-IT alignment, and enterprise innovation. He spent 27 years with Exide Industries Limited, where he led numerous strategic technology initiatives, including SAP modernisation, AI and analytics adoption, cybersecurity, cloud migration, and Industry 4.0 deployments across manufacturing plants.

A passionate advocate for emerging technologies and the ethical adoption of technology, Dr Pradhan is recognised for his people-centric leadership and his ability to translate complex technologies into tangible business impact. His vision for IT goes beyond operational efficiency, focusing on value creation, cultural transformation, and sustainable innovation.

Reflecting on his new role, Dr Pradhan said, Joining Century Plyboards is not just about a new position—it’s about contributing to the digital evolution of a respected and dynamic Indian brand. I look forward to working with the team to harness technology for innovation, operational excellence, and long-term value creation.”

His appointment signals Century Plyboards’ commitment to leveraging technology as a key strategic pillar for growth, aligning business objectives with a robust, future-ready digital foundation. With his leadership, the company is poised to accelerate its digital agenda and redefine benchmarks in the manufacturing sector.

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

Express Computer

Express Computer is one of India's most respected IT media brands and has been in publication for 24 years running. We cover enterprise technology in all its flavours, including processors, storage, networking, wireless, business applications, cloud computing, analytics, green initiatives and anything that can help companies make the most of their ICT investments. Additionally, we also report on the fast emerging realm of eGovernance in India.

You might also like More from author
Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

LIVE Webinar

Digitize your HR practice with extensions to success factors

Join us for a virtual meeting on how organizations can use these extensions to not just provide a better experience to its’ employees, but also to significantly improve the efficiency of the HR processes
REGISTER NOW 
Powered by Convert Plus

Stay updated with News, Trending Stories & Conferences with Express Computer
Follow us on Linkedin
India's Leading e-Governance Summit is here!!! Attend and Know more.
Register Now!
close-image
Attend Webinar & Enhance Your Organisation's Digital Experience.
Register Now
close-image
Enable A Truly Seamless & Secure Workplace.
Register Now
close-image
Attend Inida's Largest BFSI Technology Conclave!
Register Now
close-image
Know how to protect your company in digital era.
Register Now
close-image
Protect Your Critical Assets From Well-Organized Hackers
Register Now
close-image
Find Solutions to Maintain Productivity
Register Now
close-image
Live Webinar : Improve customer experience with Voice Bots
Register Now
close-image
Live Event: Technology Day- Kerala, E- Governance Champions Awards
Register Now
close-image
Virtual Conference : Learn to Automate complex Business Processes
Register Now
close-image