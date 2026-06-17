Check Point and Illumio expand partnership to secure hybrid environments

Building on our previous Illumio Insights integration, Check Point and Illumio are expanding their partnership with an integration to Illumio Segmentation, helping organisations prevent threats, expose risky paths, contain lateral movement across hybrid and multi-cloud environments, and better align gateway enforcement with microsegmentation policy.

Hybrid environments keep getting more complex. Applications and data now span data centres, private cloud, public cloud, SaaS, remote access paths, and shared services, while attackers are using AI to move faster from intrusion to impact. Security teams are not just trying to stop threats at the edge. They also need to see how traffic moves inside the environment and limit how far an attacker can travel if something gets through.

That is why Check Point and Illumio are expanding their partnership. Last year, we announced our integration with Illumio Insights, helping teams combine Check Point Firewall telemetry with workload and traffic context to identify suspicious activity and investigate lateral movement risk across hybrid environments. Today, we are extending that collaboration to include Illumio Segmentation, adding tighter workload-level control to the broader architecture.

Together, Check Point and Illumio help organisations take a more complete Zero Trust approach. Check Point Firewall and Check Point Cloud Firewall, working as part of the Hybrid Mesh Firewall, provide prevention-first enforcement across on-premises, cloud, and Firewall-as-a-Service (FWaaS) deployments. Illumio Insights adds visibility into traffic behavior, risky paths, and suspicious movement across hybrid estates. Illumio Segmentation helps restrict unnecessary east-west communication between workloads, reducing blast radius and making it harder for attackers to move undetected.

Attackers rarely stop at the initial point of compromise. Once inside, they look for open paths between workloads, exposed credentials, and overly broad access that can lead to critical systems or sensitive data. In hybrid and multi-cloud environments, those paths are often difficult to see and even harder to control with static, IP-based policy models alone. Combining Check Point and Illumio helps security teams address both problems: preventing more threats from crossing key network boundaries and reducing the ability of any threat to spread within the environment.

Security teams can use the combined approach to investigate suspicious east-west traffic, identify risky communication paths, determine whether remote management access exposes critical systems, and reduce unnecessary connectivity between workloads. Illumio’s workload context can also help align firewall policy more closely to application reality across hybrid environments, reducing dependence on network assumptions and making policy easier to apply consistently as workloads move and change.

For organisations pursuing Zero Trust across data centre, cloud, and distributed environments, the expanded partnership brings prevention, visibility, and containment together in a more operational way. Check Point helps stop more threats from getting in. Illumio helps teams understand risky movement and contain threats before they cascade into a larger incident. Together, they help organisations secure hybrid environments with greater consistency and control.