Accenture acquires Industries eXcellence for Siemens digital industries expansion

Accenture has agreed to acquire Industries eXcellence Group, a division of Engineering Group and long-standing partner of Siemens Digital Industries. The acquisition will strengthen Accenture’s ability to help manufacturers modernise product development, production and supply chain operations through software, data, and AI-enabled technologies.

“Manufacturers are increasingly investing in software, data and AI to make engineering and factory operations more flexible, intelligent and connected,” said Tracey Countryman, global supply chain and engineering lead at Accenture. “But many companies struggle to integrate these technologies across their products, factories, plants and supply chains. We will combine IndX’s proven expertise in Siemens technologies with Accenture’s AI capabilities and industry knowledge to solve this challenge for clients faster.”

Headquartered in Rome and Chicago, IndX brings proven expertise in software for discrete and process manufacturers from Siemens. It specialises in implementing digital thread solutions that help clients connect engineering, manufacturing and automation across IT and operational technology, from product lifecycle management, simulation and digital twins to Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition (SCADA), industrial edge computing and cloud computing.

IndX’s clients are leading companies in industries including aerospace & defence, automotive, consumer goods, energy, high tech, industrial equipment, life sciences and utilities. It has a team of more than 650 professionals based in Italy, US, India, Germany, other European countries and Mexico.

Once the acquisition has been completed, IndX’s team and capabilities are expected to support the continued growth of the Accenture Siemens Business Group, a dedicated global business practice formed last year, which combines leading industrial technology with AI-enabled engineering and manufacturing capabilities.

“Accenture’s acquisition of IndX is a milestone for the Accenture Siemens Business Group,” said Tony Hemmelgarn, President and CEO of Siemens Digital Industries Software. “It brings proven skills in our industrial solutions for digital manufacturing, engineering, automation, digital twin and simulation, plus long-standing relationships with clients that apply them.”

“Together with Siemens, we develop industrial AI-enabled solutions that shorten engineering time to market, increase manufacturing efficiencies and strengthen the digital core for our clients,” added Vivek Kaushik, global lead of Accenture Siemens Business Group at Accenture. “IndX will strengthen the Accenture Siemens Business Group and help deliver on Accenture and Siemens’ shared ambition to scale these AI solutions.”

Following the completion of the acquisition, Accenture plans to establish two new Centers of Excellence for Siemens DI solutions in Italy and India. The centres will bring together professionals with expertise in industrial software and advanced digital technologies to help clients improve how they design products, run factories, and manage supply chains by combining industrial software, AI and digital engineering capabilities.

“Italy has a unique combination of manufacturing excellence, engineering capabilities and innovation talent,” said Teodoro Lio, Market Unit Lead of Accenture Italy. “By expanding our Siemens industrial software capabilities and creating a new CoE in Italy, we are strengthening an ecosystem that can help Italian industry become even more competitive at the global level, accelerate digital transformation, and create highly specialised skills and jobs for the country.”

Accenture will integrate IndX’s assets and services for other technologies into its respective business units.

Terms of the transaction were not disclosed. Completion of the acquisition is subject to customary closing conditions.