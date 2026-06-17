Inspira Enterprise expands to full suite of ServiceNow platform capabilities

Inspira Enterprise and ServiceNow announced a strategic partnership that positions Inspira as a trusted delivery partner bringing the full capabilities of ServiceNow to enterprises worldwide.

Governing AI at scale: Inspira’s AICT implementation

As part of its commitment to responsible AI innovation, Inspira has deployed the ServiceNow AICT as the enterprise-wide governance layer for its AI ecosystem. The platform provides centralised visibility, oversight, and lifecycle management across all AI assets—including AI agents, agentic workflows, models, datasets, prompts, and skills—from intake and assessment through deployment, monitoring, and optimisation.

To date, Inspira has onboarded more than 50 AI agents across Identity & Access Management, Threat & Vulnerability Management, Cyber Defence, Risk Management, and internal business operations. The implementation has delivered a 40% increase in AI adoption and a 35% improvement in operational productivity—demonstrating the business impact of strong AI governance foundations.

The ServiceNow AICT also provides Inspira’s customers with a proven framework for AI portfolio management, risk oversight, regulatory compliance, and value realisation—enabling organisations to scale AI adoption with confidence.

A full-spectrum ServiceNow partner

Building on ServiceNow’s recent acquisitions of Veza and Armis, Inspira is uniquely positioned as a one-stop implementation partner across the full ServiceNow portfolio. With validated delivery capability spanning AICT, Veza identity governance, and Armis asset intelligence, Inspira gives customers a single trusted partner for integrated IT, security, and AI governance outcomes.

Inspira’s dedicated COE—ICNOW—covers the breadth of ServiceNow products, with over 200 ready-to-deploy use cases across six industries and pre-built cybersecurity accelerators that help reduce implementation effort by up to 60–70%.

“This partnership marks a strategic leap for Inspira Enterprise as we evolve into an upstream provider of enterprise intelligence and control,” said Prakash Jain, Founder, Director & Executive Chairman, Inspira Enterprise. “By combining AI-powered ServiceNow workflows with deep cybersecurity expertise into a single operating layer, we are enabling real-time risk visibility, automated remediation, and stronger business control at the core of modern enterprise operations.”

“Inspira’s unique position—as both an AICT customer and a full-spectrum ServiceNow delivery partner—means enterprises now have a trusted partner to help them govern, implement, and scale their AI investments across the full ServiceNow ecosystem,” said Adrian Johnston, President, APAC, ServiceNow. “We are committed to scaling industry-ready solutions that deliver measurable business value—and Inspira’s AICT deployment is a powerful proof point of what responsible AI adoption looks like in practice.”